Trafigura has reportedly loaded 23,500 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia on the 25th of September, destined for Antwerp, Belgium. Meanwhile, Hydrogen Europe wrote that Europe missed its target of deploying 6 GW by 2024.CF Industries announced a shipment of certified low-carbon ammonia from its Louisiana facility. "Trafigura purchased the ammonia for shipment to Envalior, a global leader in Engineering Materials, which intends to use the low-carbon ammonia for the production of low-carbon caprolactam," said the Illinois-based company. Trafigura has reportedly loaded 23,500 metric tons of low-carbon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...