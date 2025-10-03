Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Zach Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Northwest" or the "Company") (TSX: NWH.UN), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhIIsCeyFWk

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN)

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at August 12, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 168 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

To learn more, visit: https://www.nwhreit.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269044

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange