

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CCH Holdings Ltd, a Malaysia-based specialty hotpot restaurant chain, has priced its U.S. initial public offering at $4.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $5 million.



The company is offering 1.25 million ordinary shares, with an additional 187,500 shares available to underwriters under a 45-day over-allotment option. Trading is set to begin on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 3, 2025, under the ticker 'CCHH,' with closing expected on October 6.



Proceeds from the offering will support expansion of its restaurant network, strategic investments, brand building, new product development, and general corporate purposes.



Founded in George Town, Penang, in 2015, CCH Holdings operates under its Chick Chicken Claypot House and Zi Wei Yuan brands through company-owned and franchised outlets.



Cathay Securities, Inc. is the underwriter's representative, with Hogan Lovells serving as U.S. counsel to the company.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News