

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to people familiar with the situation, BlackRock Inc.'s Global Infrastructure Partners is in advanced talks to buy Aligned Data Centers, a deal that could fetch the company up to $40 billion.



The deal would be one of the biggest bets yet on digital infrastructure gaining from the surge in demand for AI and would rank among the top five deals in the world this year.



With support from Macquarie, Aligned runs 78 data centers and 50 campuses throughout the United States and South America. Investors, including Macquarie Asset Management, committed more than $12 billion in debt and equity to the Plano, Texas-based business in January.



According to sources, MGX, an AI-focused investment firm affiliated with Mubadala Investment Co., is also taking part in the discussions and may make its own investments.



After going private in 2021 for $15 billion, GIP, which BlackRock purchased for $12.5 billion last year, already owns Dallas-based data center operator CyrusOne alongside KKR & Co. As investors anticipate growing electricity needs from AI infrastructure, the group has also looked into a possible takeover of power company AES Corp., valued at approximately $38 billion.



According to some, the negotiations over Aligned have not yet produced a definitive agreement and may still fail. Aligned, Macquarie, Mubadala, and BlackRock representatives did not respond to requests for comment.



