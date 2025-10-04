Anzeige
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
03.10.25 | 19:58
187,82 Euro
+0,04 % +0,08
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2025 10:34 Uhr
151 Leser
Dangbei Joins Amazon France's Prime Big Deal Days This Autumn with Savings Up to €300

Exclusive on Amazon.fr, October 4-10, 2025 - Flagship 4K projectors and portable projectors with savings up to €300

PLACEHOLDER

PARIS, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will take part in Amazon France's Prime Big Deal Days from October 4 to 10, 2025. For one week only, shoppers can enjoy substantial savings of up to €300 across a wide range of Dangbei projectors, from premium 4K home cinema models to versatile portable devices.

Biggest Savings

Dangbei DBOX02- 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens, Google TV, and licensed Netflix.
Now €1,199, save €300 (down from €1,499).
Bonus gift: a free stand (€89) with purchase; limited quantities, while supplies last.

Flagship Home Cinema Projectors

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro- 4K laser projector with 2000 ISO lumens, HDR10+, refined tone mapping, and a flexible gimbal stand.
Now €1,019, save €280 (down from €1,299).

Dangbei MP1 Max- Advanced Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector with 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color, ?E<1 accuracy, and Google TV with Netflix. A top choice for home cinema enthusiasts.
Now €1,699, save €200 (down from €1,899).

Portable & Everyday Options

Dangbei Atom- Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens, Google TV, and HDR10 support. Compact yet powerful for everyday use.
Now €629, save €110 (down from €739).

Dangbei Freedo- Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Ideal for outdoor movie nights and flexible wall-to-ceiling projection.
Now €419, save €80 (down from €499).

Dangbei N2-White- A compact entry-level projector with 400 ISO lumens brightness in a minimalist design, ideal for first-time buyers.
Now €179, save €70 (down from €249).

Dangbei N2 mini- Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. A compact choice for home use, making ceiling or wall projection easy in seconds.
Now €185, save €34 (down from €219).

These special offers are available exclusively through the Dangbei Store on Amazon.frduring Prime Big Deal Days from October 4-10, 2025.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specializing in home and portable projectors. Trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with intuitive design to deliver immersive viewing and outstanding sound for every home theater experience.

For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.

Press Contact:
Dangbei PR team
Email: pr@dangbei.com
Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/204175c1-09fa-483a-a517-c6329b7c1c7f


