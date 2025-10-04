Save Up to €300 on Dangbei Projectors During Amazon Spain's Prime Big Deal Days

Exclusive on Amazon.es, October 4-10, 2025 - Flagship 4K projectors and portable projectors with savings up to €300





MADRID, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will join Amazon Spain's Prime Big Deal Days from October 4 to 10, 2025. Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to €300 on Dangbei's best-selling projectors, ranging from flagship 4K home cinema models to portable and affordable entry-level solutions.

Biggest Savings

Dangbei DBOX02- 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens, delivering bright daytime images, Google TV, and licensed Netflix.

Now €1,199 (save€300, down from €1,499).

Bonus gift: a free stand (€89) with purchase; limited quantities.

Flagship Home Cinema Projectors

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro- 4K laser projector with HDR10+, 2000 ISO lumens,enhanced tone mapping, and a built-in gimbal stand for flexible setup.

Now €1,019 (save€280, down from €1,299).

Dangbei MP1 Max- Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector offering 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and ?E<1 accuracy,Google TV with licensed Netflix.A perfect choice for cinephiles.

Now €1,699 (save€200, down from €1,899).

Lightweight & Portable Options

Dangbei Atom- Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and Google TV built in. Compact, lightweight, and powerful, delivering sharp Full HD with HDR10.

Now €629 (save€110, down from €739).

Dangbei Freedo- Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Perfect for outdoor movie nights.

Now €419 (save€80, down from €499).

Dangbei N2-White- A minimalist entry-level projector with 400 ISO lumens, designed for first-time users.

Now €179 (save€70, down from €249).

Dangbei N2 mini- Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. Compact and easy for wall or ceiling projection.

Now €185 (save€34, down from €219).

All offers are available exclusively at the Dangbei Store on Amazon.es.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for both home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com.

