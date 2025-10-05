Multi-market survey of 450 policy experts 1 shows that they continue to see nicotine as a primary cause of smoking-related disease, despite the growing weight of evidence to the contrary

Conducted in 2024 and 2025 across 15 different markets, this research also highlights regional disparities in nicotine risk perception due to regulatory barriers and lack of medical guidance

Data released ahead of the start of this year's Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Brussels, with BAT's Chief Corporate Officer Kingsley Wheaton due to speak

BAT announces that a new multi-market survey of policy experts across 15 different territories reveals that erroneous perceptions of nicotine health risks continue to persist, despite both the growing scientific consensus that nicotine is not a primary cause of smoking-related disease and the increased availability of smokeless alternatives to conventional cigarettes.

The survey, commissioned by British American Tobacco (BAT) and released ahead of the start of this year's GTNF in Brussels this week, reveals that seven in ten policy experts continue to incorrectly believe nicotine is the main cause of smoking-related disease.

In addition, the research which interviewed three cohorts (Nicotine Users2; Policy Experts; and Medical Professionals3) in 2024 and 2025 also found that while half of medical professionals discussed smokeless alternatives to cigarettes weekly with their patients, only 21% feel well-informed enough to recommend them.

Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Corporate Officer at BAT, said:

"This survey shows that while change is possible, it's not a given. We're seeing green shoots of progress, especially where we've launched new product innovations and invested in clear, science-led communication. But the data also tells us we must go further and faster and equip those making decisions with the latest scientific evidence about smokeless products.

"We remain committed to working with public health authorities, regulators and scientists to ensure accurate information reaches consumers."

Conducted by a third party on behalf of BAT, the research did show indications of improved4 perception of smokeless products, in particular Vapour products among nicotine users.

Key Multi-market5 Findings:

among Policy Experts, with 70% still erroneously attributing smoking-related diseases primarily to nicotine. 50% of Medical Professionals discuss smokeless alternatives to cigarettes weekly, yet only 21% feel well-informed enough to recommend them.

More than 75% of Medical Professionals trust scientific and public health messaging on Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) but their THR awareness is low: only around 20% feel informed, familiar with the relevant scientific literature, or able to invest time in learning more about THR.

65% of Policy Experts support cigarette-equivalent or stricter regulation for smokeless products, measures that are contrary to THR goals.

Across the cohorts, Oral Nicotine Pouches have the most favourable THR perception, followed by Vapour Heating Products.

Regional Highlights:

Japan Pakistan : Indications of improvement 4 in Oral Nicotine Pouch harm perception among Medical Professionals and Policy Experts.

: Indications of improvement in Oral Nicotine Pouch harm perception among Medical Professionals and Policy Experts. Australia New Zealand : Directionally negative trend 4 in Vapour products THR perception among Medical professionals, potentially linked to tighter regulation.

: Directionally negative trend in Vapour products THR perception among Medical professionals, potentially linked to tighter regulation. Sweden : Around 80% of Policy Experts, Medical professionals and Active users of category 7 have favourable THR perception of Oral Nicotine pouches.

: Around 80% of Policy Experts, Medical professionals and Active users of category have favourable THR perception of Oral Nicotine pouches. France : 89% of Medical Professionals believe that Vapour products are potentially less harmful than cigarettes.

: 89% of Medical Professionals believe that Vapour products are potentially less harmful than cigarettes. UK : More than 60% of smokers 8 perceive Oral Nicotine pouches as potentially less harmful than cigarettes.

: More than 60% of smokers perceive Oral Nicotine pouches as potentially less harmful than cigarettes. US, France UK: The highest level of nicotine health impact misunderstanding among Policy experts (>85%) across measured markets.

About the Survey

The Tobacco Harm Reduction survey is opinion-based research commissioned by BAT and conducted by third-party market research firm, Kantar, in 2024 2025 based on the opinions of different categories of respondents including Nicotine Users (n=6.000), Policy Experts (n+450), and Medical Professionals (n+600) across 15 markets: Australia, U.S., UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

BAT has applied its understanding of the scientific literature to the THR survey results to draw conclusions about survey participants' general understanding and awareness of THR. This research reflects BAT's commitment to reducing the health impact of its business and advancing science-based dialogue with public health authorities, regulators and scientists on Tobacco Harm Reduction.

About BAT

BAT is a leading global multi-category consumer goods business. Underpinned by world-leading science and research and development, our purpose is to create A Better Tomorrow by Building a Smokeless World.

Central to achieving this is the concept of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) the switching of smokers, who would otherwise continue to smoke, from cigarettes, to reduced risk profile smokeless tobacco and nicotine products. This is outlined further in Omni, an evidence-based manifesto for change, which captures BAT's commitment and progress on THR.

BAT employs more than 48,000 people and, in 2024, generated revenue of £25.9bn, with an adjusted profit from operations of £11.9bn.

BAT's aim is to have 50 million adult consumers of its smokeless products by 2030 and generate 50% of its revenue from these products by 2035. With 30.5 million current users including vapour brand Vuse; heated product brand glo; and modern oral (nicotine pouch) brand Velo BAT's new category revenues have climbed to £3.4bn in 2024, with strong progress in profitability.

BAT continues to strive towards reducing its use of virgin raw materials, enhancing the communities in which it operates and working towards net zero across its value chain by 2050. BAT received a "Triple-A" rating from CDP for its 2024 disclosures on Climate Change, Water Security and Forests; and was recently named a Financial Times Climate Leader for the fifth year running.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including "forward-looking" statements made within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "could," "may," "would," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "outlook", "target" and similar expressions. These include statements regarding our customer target ambition, New Categories revenue targets and our ESG targets.

All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. It is believed that the expectations reflected in this release are reasonable but they may be affected by a wide range of variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. A review of the reasons why actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations disclosed or implied within forward-looking statements can be found by referring to the information contained under the headings "Cautionary Statement" and "Group Principal Risks" in the 2024 Annual Report and Form 20-F of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT).

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in BAT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 20-F and Current Reports on Form 6-K, which may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov and BAT's Annual Reports, which may be obtained free of charge from the BAT website www.bat.com

Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this release and BAT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

___________________ 1 Former Govt officials, Academia Research leaders, Members of NGOs Advocacy groups, Senior Legal experts, Members of relevant Non-Governmental Institutions (NGIs), Policy Advocacy experts. 2 Nicotine User (using nicotine product at least weekly) aware of at least one smokeless product (E-cigarettes or vaping products, Heating products, Oral Nicotine pouches). 3 HCPs (GPs, FPs, Oncologists, Pulmonologists, Cardiologists), Outpatient Clinical Specialists, Pharmacists, Community Healthcare Workers, Mental Health Practitioners and Nurses. 4 The data points across the two years are not directly comparable due to changes in question wording; however, since the response scale was maintained, they may still provide indicative insights into relative trends. 5 Multi-market findings based on average of scores obtained across 15 markets: Australia, U.S, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan and New Zealand. 6 Compared to the scores among other cohorts (Nicotine users and Medical professionals). 7 Active users of a category defined as at least weekly users of the category. 8 Smokers defined as daily users of cigarettes who have tried or are open to trying at least one new category (vaping, heated or nicotine pouch products) in the future.

