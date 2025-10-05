

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNLSY, RNO.PA), the French automobile manufacturer, is reportedly preparing to cut around 3,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy program targeting support function staff, according to French newsletter L'Informe, which cited people familiar with the matter.'



The initiative is part of a broader cost-saving strategy named 'Arrow,' which aims to reduce headcount in departments such as human resources, finance, and marketing by approximately 15%.



These cuts are expected to affect employees at Renault's headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, a suburb of Paris, as well as other global locations. A final decision on the plan is anticipated by the end of the year, the report said.



