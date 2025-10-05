

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Hannover Re announced a strategic adjustment to the company's dividend policy, effective from the 2025 financial year. The regular dividend payout ratio will be increased to approximately 55% of IFRS Group net income, compared to a total payout ratio of 46% in 2024.



The company aims to maintain or exceed the previous year's dividend per share and pursue long-term growth in shareholder returns. In a shift from past practice, the special dividend-previously issued routinely-will now be integrated into the regular dividend. Any future special dividends will be reserved for exceptional circumstances.



