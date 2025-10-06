Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, issues an update for the third quarter ('Q3') of 2025.

Q3 Fleet and Financing Highlights

Acquired 17 aircraft, sold 15 aircraft and ended the quarter with 60 aircraft agreed for sale;

aircraft and ended the quarter with 60 aircraft agreed for sale; Entered into letters of intent for purchase and lease of 10 aircraft;

aircraft; Placed 8 aircraft from our orderbook, ending the quarter with 99% of our orderbook placed for the next 24 months;

Ordered 90 new aircraft with Airbus including 75 A321neo aircraft and 15 A330neo aircraft, with the new aircraft scheduled to be delivered out to 2033;

Ended the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,159 aircraft, including orders and commitments for 522 new technology aircraft; and

Raised US$2.2 billion in unsecured funding and completed the repayment of US$829 million of existing secured debt and a US$1 billion tender offer, increasing both the duration and proportion of unsecured debt in our capital structure.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141airlines in 62 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,159 aircraft, as of 30 September 2025. www.avolon.aero

