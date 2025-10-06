Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Pre-Qualifies Lithium from Rio Tinto for LFP Cathode Production and Provides Strategic Collaboration Update

Highlights:

Nano One has pre-qualified lithium raw materials from Rio Tinto for LFP cathode production

The LFP cathode was made with Nano One's One-Pot process

Nano One continues to secure strategic supply chain relationships to support technology licensing growth model

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing collaboration with Rio Tinto (together, the "Parties") specific to the pre-qualification of high-volume battery-grade raw material inputs for Nano One's One-Pot lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material (CAM) production process.

"We are adding value to our technology and license offering by pre-qualifying feedstock that is critical to the production of LFP. This will assist our prospective licensee partners manage supply chain risks and accelerate time to market for future One-Pot commercial plants. There continues to be a need for secure, diversified, and economically localized LFP cathode active material supply chains. We believe that our One-Pot processing technology can be bundled with pre-qualified input feedstocks from premier producers such as Rio Tinto, to help partners, licensees, and customers achieve their objectives." stated Alex Holmes, Chief Operating Officer of Nano One.

Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group and a major lithium producer, with one of the world's largest lithium resource bases. With strategically located lithium assets across key regions, Rio Tinto intends to grow the capacity of its tier-1 lithium assets to over 200 thousand tonnes per year of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by 2028[1].

Collaboration and pre-qualification of Rio Tinto's critical minerals and raw materials inputs include:

Lithium carbonate from Rio Tinto's Fenix site at the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Catamarca, Argentina qualified at C-sample (tonne scale) with 10 tonnes purchased for pilot and customer validation work

Lithium carbonate from Rio Tinto's Olaroz site in Jujuy, Argentina qualified at A-sample (kilogram scale) for diversified sourcing strategy, progressing to C-sample qualification

Pre-commercial lithium carbonate samples from Rio Tinto's Rincon project in Argentina have been evaluated for future supply

Nano One conducts qualification of battery-grade raw materials through a rigorous, staged testing protocol at increasing scales from A-sample (kilograms) through C-sample (1-10 tonnes) prior to D-samples in a commercial plant setting. By pre-qualifying raw material inputs, Nano One aims to accelerate customer acceptance of its LFP product and LFP CAM licensing packages. This will also de-risk supply chains for prospective licensees and fast-track A thru C sample qualification programs by as much as one year. The strategic collaboration between the Parties aligns with Nano One's technology licensing and growth strategy while supporting regional LFP supply chain development opportunities.

About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier to permit, lowers energy intensity and environmental footprint, and reduces reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is supporting the drive towards energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness, and increased performance through process innovation. Production is being piloted and demonstrated in Candiac, Quebec, drawing on existing plant and decades of commercial lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) manufacturing experience. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier to permit, and faster to market battery materials production solutions worldwide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

