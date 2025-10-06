SMA Solar Technology will reduce 350 positions worldwide as part of an expanded restructuring program to cut costs and regain competitiveness.From pv magazine Germany SMA Solar Technology said it will reduce its workforce by 300 positions in Germany and 50 abroad by 2026. The German inverter maker plans to expand its restructuring and transformation program, which began in September 2024 with announced annual savings of €150 million ($175.14 million) to €200 million. The company blamed a "persistently weak" market and intense price pressure in the residential and commercial sectors for the decision. ...

