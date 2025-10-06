The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Completion of Sale of Phosphate Mining Unit in Brazil to Fosfatados Centro

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today the completion of its previously announced transaction with Fosfatados Centro SPE Ltda. ("Fosfatados Centro") for the sale of its idled Patos de Minas phosphate mining unit in Brazil. Under terms of the final deal, Fosfatados Centro will assume responsibility for the mine and tailings dams in Patos de Minas, paying Mosaic USD $111 million in cash, with $51 million paid at closing and the balance of the purchase price to be paid in installments over the next four years. Mosaic expects to record a book gain related to the transaction of $80-90 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of the sale of our Patos de Minas mine which allows us to redeploy capital to higher-returning areas to make Mosaic more agile and competitive. We expect Fosfatados Centro will restart the mining complex to supply phosphates to the Brazilian agricultural communities. We would like to thank all employees once again for their dedicated efforts at this facility over the past few years." said Karen Swager, Mosaic's Executive Vice President, Operations.

"This agreement is an important initiative for the supply of specially customized phosphate fertilizers to the Cerrado of the Central-West, similar to what we already do successfully in MATOPIBA, in addition to representing another advancement in the National Fertilizer Plan," said Rodolfo Galvani Júnior, owner of Fosfatados Centro.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

