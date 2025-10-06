Talos Trading: Talos Integrates OEMS with BlackRock's Aladdin Platform to Expand Institutional Digital Asset Order Management Capabilities

New integration unlocks greater efficiency for BlackRock's trading team, realizing over $1 billion in trading volume in the first week of implementation

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional technology and data for digital asset trading and portfolio management, today announced the integration of its order and execution management system (OEMS) with Aladdin®, BlackRock's technology platform that unifies the investment management process. Together, Talos and BlackRock's Aladdin will unlock operational improvements within cryptoasset order management, driving greater efficiency and resiliency across the investment management ecosystem.

This integration allows BlackRock traders to route cryptoasset orders directly to the Talos OEMS, enabling them to access Talos's suite of advanced algorithms, smart order routing, expansive market connectivity and post-trade reporting. Order and execution information flows seamlessly between the two platforms, enabling traders to manage workflows in real time.

"Digital assets are a growing part of the investment landscape, and we're building the infrastructure to keep pace with investor interest and demand," said Dan Veiner, Head of Markets at BlackRock. "Integrating Talos into Whole Portfolio applications on the Aladdin platform enables us to expand and further automate our crypto trading capabilities. Talos's crypto-native technology strengthens our execution capabilities now, ensuring we're ready to meet future client demand with greater efficiency, liquidity access, and execution quality."

The addition of Talos's trading technology adds advanced institutional tools, and offers enhanced access within Talos's network, including centralized exchanges and decentralized (DeFi) protocols, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) dealers, an important source of digital asset liquidity for institutions.

The connection supports multiple execution strategies. Traders can run algorithmic strategies such as volume-weighted average price (VWAP) and time-weighted average price (TWAP). They can also leverage request-for-quote (RFQ) workflows, which allow competitive pricing from multiple OTC dealers. Talos's RFQ functionality, built explicitly for BlackRock's crypto ETP create/redeem process, is important for sourcing institutional liquidity at scale. The same RFQ process can now be used more broadly for trading of digital assets.

"Connecting the Aladdin platform with Talos is a direct reflection of the state of institutional adoption of digital assets," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "Through this integration, we're excited to expand access for institutions at a time of unprecedented interest in digital assets. As large, traditional firms move from exploration to execution on their digital asset strategies, they expect the same level of sophistication they're accustomed to in traditional markets. Through this integration, BlackRock can now access that standard directly within their existing workflows."

This partnership lays the foundation for potential future enhancements. Talos provides a fully integrated trading and portfolio management system for digital assets, including portfolio construction and optimization tools.

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology and data that supports the full digital asset investment lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading, portfolio and data systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key providers in the digital asset ecosystem - exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians, and more - through a single interface. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

About BlackRock Aladdin®

Aladdin® is a tech platform that unifies the investment management process by providing a common data language within an organization to enable scale, provide insights, and support business transformation.

As a strategic technology provider to institutional investors including asset managers, pension funds, insurers, and corporate treasurers, Aladdin® combines sophisticated risk analytics with comprehensive portfolio management, trading workflows, operations, and accounting tools on a single, unified platform. BlackRock's Aladdin® platform is a financial technology platform designed for institutional use only and is not intended for end investor use.

