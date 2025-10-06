Eastnine AB: Eastnine achieves 5-star GRESB rating and ranks among the top performers in Europe

Eastnine has once again achieved top results in the annual GRESB Real Estate Assessment, earning a 5 out of 5 stars rating with a score of 91 of 100 points. The result places Eastnine among the top 20 per cent of global sustainability performers in GRESB's benchmarks and second in its predefined peer group for listed office companies in Northern Europe.

GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) is the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure. It is used by institutional investors to assess sustainability performance, corporate governance, and transparency within the industry.

Eastnine also achieved strong results in the performance component, ranking 5th out of 57 listed office companies and 8th out of 103 among listed European companies. The performance component of GRESB measures actual sustainability outcomes, such as energy use, carbon emissions, and environmental certifications across the property portfolio.

"We are proud to retain our 5-star GRESB rating and to be recognized among the top-performing listed real estate companies in Europe", says Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO of Eastnine. "This result demonstrates the strength of our long-term commitment to sustainability, transparency, and operational excellence. It also reflects the continued efforts of our teams and partners across all markets."

The strong result reflects Eastnine's consistent approach to integrating sustainability across its portfolio - with a focus on energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and digitalisation. The company's performance has remained stable over the past years (87-92 points 2022-2025), confirming Eastnine's position as a sustainability leader in its markets.

"GRESB is a great benchmark for the industry and a tool that helps us to continuously improve. The 2025 results underline that our strategy is working, while also showing where we can develop further", says Lilia Kouzmina, Head of Sustainability at Eastnine.

