Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A40D5F | ISIN: SE0022050183 | Ticker-Symbol: O060
Frankfurt
06.10.25 | 08:16
4,130 Euro
+0,73 % +0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 11:30 Uhr
Eastnine AB: Eastnine achieves 5-star GRESB rating and ranks among the top performers in Europe

Eastnine has once again achieved top results in the annual GRESB Real Estate Assessment, earning a 5 out of 5 stars rating with a score of 91 of 100 points. The result places Eastnine among the top 20 per cent of global sustainability performers in GRESB's benchmarks and second in its predefined peer group for listed office companies in Northern Europe.

GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) is the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure. It is used by institutional investors to assess sustainability performance, corporate governance, and transparency within the industry.

Eastnine also achieved strong results in the performance component, ranking 5th out of 57 listed office companies and 8th out of 103 among listed European companies. The performance component of GRESB measures actual sustainability outcomes, such as energy use, carbon emissions, and environmental certifications across the property portfolio.

"We are proud to retain our 5-star GRESB rating and to be recognized among the top-performing listed real estate companies in Europe", says Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO of Eastnine. "This result demonstrates the strength of our long-term commitment to sustainability, transparency, and operational excellence. It also reflects the continued efforts of our teams and partners across all markets."

The strong result reflects Eastnine's consistent approach to integrating sustainability across its portfolio - with a focus on energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and digitalisation. The company's performance has remained stable over the past years (87-92 points 2022-2025), confirming Eastnine's position as a sustainability leader in its markets.

"GRESB is a great benchmark for the industry and a tool that helps us to continuously improve. The 2025 results underline that our strategy is working, while also showing where we can develop further", says Lilia Kouzmina, Head of Sustainability at Eastnine.

Eastnine AB (publ)

For more information contact:

Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO, +46 8 505 97 700
Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and Deputy CEO, +46 70 224 29 35
Lilia Kouzmina, Head of Sustainability, +46 70 601 72 55
Visit www.eastnine.com

Eastnine AB (publ) is a Swedish real estate company listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap, sector Real Estate. Eastnine's business concept is to be the leading long-term provider of modern and sustainable office premises in prime locations at selected markets in Poland and the Baltics.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.