AlEn USA Launches Activation with Kroger to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Mexican Cleaning Brand to Be Showcased in 250 Kroger Locations

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / AlEn USA announced that it will be launching activations with multiple major retailers, including Kroger, in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month. The annual celebration, taking place September 15 through October 15 in the United States, recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans.

2025 marks AlEn USA's first year partnering with Kroger to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The company will activate across 250 Kroger stores, including Food 4 Less locations, with a mix of digital and in-store engagement. Kroger shoppers will enjoy discounts on popular AlEn products as well.

"Families in Mexico have long trusted AlEn's unmatched cleaning power, expert-crafted aromas, and commitment to environmental sustainability. We are proud to showcase that heritage and cleaning expertise to consumers across the U.S.," said Tanu Grewal, VP of Marketing, AlEn USA.

Beyond the Kroger activation, AlEn USA will recognize Hispanic Heritage Month through partnerships with other retailers, including Walmart, and increased investment in channels such as connected TV (CTV) and influencer partnerships. These efforts are guided by deep Hispanic consumer insights to foster strong cultural resonance.

"Time spent relaxing or celebrating at home with family has always been central to Hispanic culture - just look at traditions like sobresa. As a company with Mexican roots, we want to support these important moments for families across the U.S., because every great get-together starts with a clean space," continued Grewal.

As the North American subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a cleaning and laundry brand founded in Mexico in 1949, AlEn USA brings more than 70 years of Hispanic cleaning expertise to the U.S. market. The first products of their class to hit the Mexican market in 1949, CLORALEN® now ranks as the #1 bleach and PINALEN® ranks as the #1 heavy-duty cleaner in Mexico. As of 2023, 97% of Mexican families have welcomed AlEn's cleaning, hygiene, and wellness solutions into their homes.

To learn more about AlEn USA, please visit: https://www.alenusa.com/ .

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Industrias AlEn, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo AlEn), a cleaning and laundry products company with presence in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With more than 5,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for more than 70 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, and laundry products, under the brands ENSUEÑO®, CLORALEN®, and PINALEN®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and sustainable business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com .

Media Contact:

Emily Steates, Notably PR on behalf of AlEn USA

emily@notablypr.com

# # #

SOURCE: AlEn USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/alen-usa-launches-activation-with-kroger-to-celebrate-hispanic-heritag-1081352