

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) announced plans to hire over 18,000 associates across its Family of Companies to meet holiday demand and strengthen customer service.



The openings include roles such as cashiers, baggers, deli and bakery clerks, and pharmacy technicians.



Tim Massa, Executive VP and Chief Associate Experience Officer, said the company looks forward to welcoming new team members who will help deliver fresh food and memorable shopping experiences during the season.



Kroger highlighted its competitive pay, healthcare and retirement benefits, and a 38% increase in wages and benefits over the past seven years. The company also offers up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement, career advancement training, 24/7 health and wellness support, and financial counseling resources.



Recognized among America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek and named to Computerworld's Top 100 IT workplaces for seven years, Kroger continues to promote career growth and associate well-being. Interested candidates can apply at krogerfamilycareers.com.



KR currently trades at $69.2 or 0.30% higher on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News