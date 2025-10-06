Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd., (operating as Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") an arm's-length party, to provide investor relations and communications services (the "Agreement").

Investor Relations Agreement

The Agreement has an initial term of six months commencing October 3, 2025. The Company will pay Capital Analytica an aggregate of C$120,000 in cash at a rate of C$20,000 per month, payable in two instalments, upon their engagement and approximately halfway through the term. The Company has the option to renew the Agreement for an additional six-month term at a reduced monthly rate of C$10,000. The Agreement may be terminated earlier in accordance with its terms and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Pursuant to the Agreement and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has granted Capital Analytica 200,000 incentive stock options ("Options"), exercisable at a price of C$0.12 per share for a period of two years. The Options are subject to the vesting provisions required by the TSX Venture Exchange for investor relations service providers.

Under the Agreement, Capital Analytica will provide a range of services, including continuing capital markets consulting, social media engagement and enhancement strategies, social sentiment and engagement reporting, monitoring of discussion forums, corporate video distribution, and other related investor relations initiatives. The services are expected to be provided by Jeff French, the president of Capital Analytica. Capital Analytica and Mr. French are not related parties to the Company. Other than the stock options described above, Capital Analytica and Mr. French do not directly or indirectly have any interest in the Company's securities or any right or interest to acquire such an interest.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley", CEO

"Drew Zimmerman", President

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated services to be provided under the investor relations agreement, potential renewal of the Agreement, and the expected benefits of such services. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: obtaining required regulatory approvals for the Agreement, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

