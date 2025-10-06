* The first geophysics surveys in Brazil were undertaken in the town of Lavras do Sul in 1932

* Lavras do Sul celebrates its long history of mining

* Lavras Gold is a key sponsor

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is proud to join in the sponsorship of the Geophysics Day Celebration in the town of Lavras do Sul, along with the Brazilian Society of Geophysics, the town of Lavras do Sul, South Antonio Parish, Fertilizer Eagle, JAC Consultory and Consulture Hall.

Organized on behalf of the Brazilian Society of Geophysics, this gathering celebrates the legacy of Lavras do Sul as an important gold camp that was the site of the first geophysical surveys in Brazil in 1932, earning the town the reputation as the cradle of Brazilian national geophysical science. More than remembering its history, this event represents commitment to the local community, promoting dialogue and awareness that mining, when conducted in a responsible and sustainable form, can generate economic and social development, strengthening the historical roots of Lavras do Sul, and projecting a future of prosperity for the entire region.

As mineral exploration and extraction activity expand in Brazil, especially in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, this event invites the participation of experts, pioneers and enthusiasts, to reflect on advancements, challenges and opportunities that shape the future of the sector in this area of Brazil.

"We are both proud and honoured to participate in this celebration of mining history with our neighbours in the town of Lavras do Sul," commented Lavras Gold President and CEO Michael Durose. "The community here as been very welcoming and kind to Lavras Gold, and we are deeply honoured to be part of the celebration of their history."

"Lavras Gold has signaled its commitment to the community of Lavras do Sul since we opened our office doors three years ago, and the community has reciprocated that commitment to Lavras Gold and our success," commented Lavras Gold Country Manager Paulo Serpa. "With our Rota do Ouro program, which teaches school children and other participants their history of mining in this area, and Project Viver, which is designed to create awareness and improvement of the agricultural land, we are well integrated into the town, its people and its path to the future."

The Geophysics Day celebration will take place on Friday October 10th at the Commercial Club (Clube Comercial), Terra do Ouro, beginning with opening ceremonies at 2pm local time. Both CEO Michael Durose and Country Manager Paulo Serpa, along with most of the Lavras Gold staff, will be on hand for this event.

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary holds, directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits.

Butiá Resource

Resource Category Tonnes (MM) Grade (g/t gold) Contained Gold Measured 4.6 0.88 132,000 Indicated 8.3 0.92 246,000 M&I Total

0.91 377,000 Inferred 3.7 0.97 115,000

Cerrito Resource

Indicated 8.3 0.70 188,000 Inferred 13.2 0.69 293,000

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Michael Durose, President & CEO of Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

"Michael Durose"

President & CEO

Disclaimer: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's further 2025 and 2026 drill plans and future results at the LDS Project are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269209

SOURCE: Lavras Gold Corp.