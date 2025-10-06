* Round table style event includes mining industry representatives, business leaders and official authorities

* Discussions will take place at the Palácio do Comércio (Commerce Palace), in Porto Alegre's Historic Center

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is honoured to participate in a two-day event to be held in Porto Alegre, the capital of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil where discussions will focus on the importance of all aspects of the mining industry to support and promote the economic growth of Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state in Brazil, and Brazil economy in general.

This two-day event, sponsored by Federasul, an organization focused on economic growth, will have two events on its agenda that will welcome business leaders, state and national authorities, and industry experts to promote dialogue and institutional cooperation for the mining sector, a key component of Rio Grande do Sul's economic growth.

"From the perspective of Lavras Gold, state and federal government officials, business leaders and representatives of various industries have been working diligently, collaboratively and cooperatively to ensure future economic growth to benefit the people of this state, enable revenue growth for the regions and support for the industries that contribute to economic success," commented Lavras Gold President & CEO Michael Durose.

"Lavras Gold's participation in these sorts of events allows us to get involved with key decision-makers, listen to the ideas and programs that will contribute to the economy of the region and gives the people of Lavras do Sul and Campanha region, a voice in important discussions that will affect their families, their children's future and the prosperity of their municipalities," commented Lavras Gold Country Manager Paulo Serpa.

On October 7th, the Mining Industry Forum will take place featuring key speakers from Rio Grande do Sul's mining and political scene, such as Arthur Lemos, Political Secretary of the State Government; Rodrigo Souza Costa, President of Federasul; Eraldo Vasconcelos de Souza, Director of Federasul, and Coordinator of the Mining Hub at Federasul; Domingos Velho Lopes, Vice-President of Farsul; Eduardo Machado, Director of Fiergs; Paparico Bacchi, State Deputy and President of the Mining Parliamentary Front; Felipe Teixeira Neto, Public Prosecutor of Rio Grande do Sul; Ana Maria Moreira Marchesan, Public Prosecutor of Rio Grande do Sul; Lafayete Josué Petter, Regional Prosecutor of the Republic at the Federal Public Ministry; Lucy Takehara Chemale, Geosciences Researcher at the Geological Survey of Brazil (SGB) of the Ministry of Mines and Energy; Gabriel Ritter, Technical Director of FEPAM; and Paulo Serpa, Country Manager of Lavras do Sul Mineração.

On October 8th, using the theme "Gaúcha Mineral Wealth in Building a Sustainable Future," a traditional round table discussion will take place featuring Ernani Polo, State Secretary of Economic Development; Marjorie Kaufmann, Executive Secretary of the Environment at FEPAM; and Júlio César Nery Ferreira, Director of Mining Affairs at IBRAM (Mining Brazilian Institute), and Victor Bicca, geologist and former Director of Brazil's National Mining Agency. A highly valued discussion forum, Federasul's round table discussion celebrates its 32nd anniversary this October, featuring success stories that have served as inspiration for important decision-making in all segments of the economy and society of Rio Grande do Sul.

Also present at the events will be representatives of the Front for the Development of the Campanha Region of RS (Frente pelo Desenvolvimento da Região da Campanha do RS), launched in 2024. It aims to unite public forces to deliver the viability of implementing high-potential projects, including mining, so that they can be included in regional and state economic growth agendas. The Front integrates activities of Mining, Cattle, Agriculture and Trading in the region.

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary holds, directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits.

Butiá Resource

Resource Category Tonnes (MM) Grade (g/t gold) Contained Gold Measured 4.6 0.88 132,000 Indicated 8.3 0.92 246,000 M&I Total

0.91 377,000 Inferred 3.7 0.97 115,000

Cerrito Resource

Indicated 8.3 0.70 188,000 Inferred 13.2 0.69 293,000

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Michael Durose, President & CEO of Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

