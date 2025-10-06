Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is proud to announce the following updates on THERMAL-XR®.

GMG is pleased to announce it has received REACH registration in Europe - enabling THERMAL-XR® to be sold in Europe. Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) is the process mandated by the European Union (EU) regulation for companies manufacturing or importing chemical substances into the EU in quantities of one tonne or more per year.

GMG is also very proud to launch its "GMG SPRAY ACADEMY" - which is a training program to enable more distributors and contractors around the world to understand how to clean, prepare and coat surfaces with GMG's patented graphene coating system - THERMAL-XR®. The training programs are conducted in person, online and eventually through video-training. Customers can receive the 5 year warranty for the THERMAL-XR® coating if the coating is provided by a trained and accredited technician. https://graphenemanufacturinggroup.arlo.co/w/.



Figure 1: GMG PRODUCT RANGE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/269248_0b4778627431e8dc_001full.jpg

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "Another big step for GMG's commercialisation of its world leading products - really good to see!"

GMG's Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "Congrats to the team - each step to commercialisation is important and demonstrates progress in the Company's transition to fully commercial operations."

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the products being available for order or delivery to distributors around the world.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that GMG will be able to take orders and deliveries to meet distributor demand around the worldwide. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that products may not be available for sales or delivery to meet customers' expectations.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269248

SOURCE: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.