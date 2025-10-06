Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BED | ISIN: SE0024173637 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL0
Frankfurt
06.10.25 | 08:04
0,376 Euro
-0,08 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 15:26 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alligator Bioscience Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts at SITC 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting, to be held 7-9 November 2025 in National Harbor, MD, USA.

The presentations will feature new data from Alligator's pipeline programs mitazalimab and ATOR-4066:

Presentation details
Title: CD40 agonist mitazalimab + mFOLFIRINOX in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: dose characterization based on exposure response and biomarker analysis from the OPTIMIZE-1 study
Abstract number: 530
Time: Saturday, 8 November 2025
Presenter: Yago Pico de Coaña, Medical Science Director, Alligator Bioscience

Title: ATOR-4066, a bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and CEACAM5, induces potent anti-tumor activity that associates with activated intra-tumoral immune cells and disassembly of extracellular tumor matrix
Abstract number: 940
Time: Saturday, 8 November 2025
Presenter: Hampus Andersson, Industrial PhD student, Alligator Bioscience

"We are pleased that data for both mitazalimab and ATOR-4066 have been acknowledged through acceptance at SITC's 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "This is an important recognition of the strength of our pipeline and our ambition to develop transformative immunotherapies for cancer patients."

The accepted abstracts will be published on 4 November 2025 at www.sitcancer.org/2025.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:00 p.m. CEST on 6 October 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience announces acceptance of two abstracts at SITC 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-bioscience-announces-acceptance-of-two-abstracts-at-sitc-40th-anniversary-a-1081952

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.