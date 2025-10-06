Anzeige
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2AQCA | ISIN: IE00BY7QL619 | Ticker-Symbol: TYIA
Innventure, Inc.: Innventure announces strategic investment in Accelsius by Johnson Controls

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Accelsius, a provider of two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, by Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI). JCI announced the transaction earlier today in a press release that can be found here.

Innventure also announces the closing of a private placement of Innventure common stock and warrants anchored by CastleKnight. The gross proceeds from this transaction were $9.75 million. This capital raise, along with the recently disclosed issuance to Yorkville of convertible debentures in an aggregate principal amount of up to $15 million, provides working capital to support Innventure's ongoing business operations.

About Innventure
Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines "disruptive'' as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications
press@innventure.com

Investor Relations Contact: Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications
investorrelations@innventure.com


