Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares and Correction Statement 06-Oct-2025 / 17:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares and correction statement The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 6 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 49,132 Highest price paid per share: 123.00p Lowest price paid per share: 120.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.3403p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,277,770 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,277,770) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.3403p 49,132

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 605 120.00 08:03:50 00355749451TRLO1 XLON 605 120.00 08:03:50 00355749450TRLO1 XLON 612 122.40 08:17:05 00355754476TRLO1 XLON 621 122.60 08:29:27 00355758903TRLO1 XLON 616 122.80 08:29:28 00355758913TRLO1 XLON 158 122.60 08:33:16 00355760257TRLO1 XLON 101 122.80 08:35:59 00355761174TRLO1 XLON 560 122.80 08:35:59 00355761175TRLO1 XLON 464 122.60 08:37:19 00355761540TRLO1 XLON 143 122.60 08:37:19 00355761541TRLO1 XLON 276 122.40 08:38:33 00355762074TRLO1 XLON 150 122.40 08:38:33 00355762075TRLO1 XLON 224 122.40 08:38:33 00355762076TRLO1 XLON 607 123.00 08:39:51 00355762694TRLO1 XLON 555 122.60 08:39:58 00355762733TRLO1 XLON 110 122.60 08:39:58 00355762734TRLO1 XLON 620 122.80 08:40:07 00355762798TRLO1 XLON 129 122.60 08:40:36 00355763044TRLO1 XLON 504 122.60 08:40:36 00355763045TRLO1 XLON 665 122.60 08:45:18 00355765385TRLO1 XLON 200 122.40 08:45:18 00355765386TRLO1 XLON 465 122.40 08:45:18 00355765387TRLO1 XLON 358 122.20 08:46:59 00355766021TRLO1 XLON 252 122.20 08:46:59 00355766022TRLO1 XLON 10000 122.40 08:47:18 00355766139TRLO1 XLON 636 122.00 08:55:32 00355769260TRLO1 XLON 658 121.80 08:55:36 00355769294TRLO1 XLON 609 121.80 09:08:27 00355774736TRLO1 XLON 935 122.60 09:13:43 00355777133TRLO1 XLON 200 122.60 09:17:49 00355778704TRLO1 XLON 437 122.60 09:17:49 00355778705TRLO1 XLON 609 122.60 09:29:55 00355787636TRLO1 XLON 60 122.20 09:36:42 00355790259TRLO1 XLON 62 122.20 09:36:42 00355790260TRLO1 XLON 6 122.20 09:36:42 00355790261TRLO1 XLON 108 122.40 10:58:23 00355851959TRLO1 XLON 70 122.40 10:58:23 00355851960TRLO1 XLON 459 122.40 11:27:55 00355853840TRLO1 XLON 178 122.40 11:27:55 00355853841TRLO1 XLON 627 122.20 11:27:55 00355853842TRLO1 XLON 22 122.20 11:27:55 00355853843TRLO1 XLON 649 122.20 11:28:01 00355853848TRLO1 XLON 221 122.00 11:28:01 00355853849TRLO1 XLON 60 122.00 11:28:01 00355853850TRLO1 XLON 296 122.80 12:02:29 00355855485TRLO1 XLON 507 122.80 12:10:51 00355855840TRLO1 XLON 428 122.80 12:10:51 00355855841TRLO1 XLON 629 122.60 13:03:47 00355857577TRLO1 XLON 629 122.60 13:03:47 00355857578TRLO1 XLON 629 122.60 13:03:47 00355857579TRLO1 XLON 60 123.00 13:17:31 00355857966TRLO1 XLON 60 123.00 13:17:31 00355857967TRLO1 XLON 900 123.00 13:45:55 00355858869TRLO1 XLON 279 123.00 13:45:55 00355858870TRLO1 XLON 120 123.00 13:45:55 00355858871TRLO1 XLON 650 123.00 13:45:55 00355858872TRLO1 XLON 877 122.80 13:45:55 00355858873TRLO1 XLON 60 122.80 13:45:55 00355858874TRLO1 XLON 961 122.80 13:45:55 00355858875TRLO1 XLON 254 122.60 13:45:55 00355858876TRLO1 XLON 84 122.60 13:45:55 00355858877TRLO1 XLON 979 123.00 14:05:55 00355859441TRLO1 XLON 47 123.00 14:11:09 00355859602TRLO1 XLON 287 123.00 14:24:39 00355860173TRLO1 XLON 301 122.80 14:35:02 00355860787TRLO1 XLON 331 122.80 14:35:02 00355860788TRLO1 XLON 650 122.60 14:43:26 00355861214TRLO1 XLON 84 122.40 14:43:33 00355861219TRLO1 XLON 300 122.40 14:43:33 00355861220TRLO1 XLON

