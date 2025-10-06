Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Dow Jones News
06.10.2025 19:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares and Correction Statement

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares and Correction Statement 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares and Correction Statement 
06-Oct-2025 / 17:54 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

6 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares and correction statement 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  6 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         49,132 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.3403p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,277,770 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,277,770) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.3403p                        49,132

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
605             120.00          08:03:50         00355749451TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             120.00          08:03:50         00355749450TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             122.40          08:17:05         00355754476TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             122.60          08:29:27         00355758903TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             122.80          08:29:28         00355758913TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             122.60          08:33:16         00355760257TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             122.80          08:35:59         00355761174TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             122.80          08:35:59         00355761175TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             122.60          08:37:19         00355761540TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             122.60          08:37:19         00355761541TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             122.40          08:38:33         00355762074TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             122.40          08:38:33         00355762075TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             122.40          08:38:33         00355762076TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             123.00          08:39:51         00355762694TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             122.60          08:39:58         00355762733TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             122.60          08:39:58         00355762734TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             122.80          08:40:07         00355762798TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             122.60          08:40:36         00355763044TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             122.60          08:40:36         00355763045TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             122.60          08:45:18         00355765385TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.40          08:45:18         00355765386TRLO1     XLON 
 
465             122.40          08:45:18         00355765387TRLO1     XLON 
 
358             122.20          08:46:59         00355766021TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             122.20          08:46:59         00355766022TRLO1     XLON 
 
10000            122.40          08:47:18         00355766139TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             122.00          08:55:32         00355769260TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             121.80          08:55:36         00355769294TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             121.80          09:08:27         00355774736TRLO1     XLON 
 
935             122.60          09:13:43         00355777133TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.60          09:17:49         00355778704TRLO1     XLON 
 
437             122.60          09:17:49         00355778705TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             122.60          09:29:55         00355787636TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.20          09:36:42         00355790259TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              122.20          09:36:42         00355790260TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              122.20          09:36:42         00355790261TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             122.40          10:58:23         00355851959TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              122.40          10:58:23         00355851960TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             122.40          11:27:55         00355853840TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             122.40          11:27:55         00355853841TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             122.20          11:27:55         00355853842TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              122.20          11:27:55         00355853843TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             122.20          11:28:01         00355853848TRLO1     XLON 
 
221             122.00          11:28:01         00355853849TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.00          11:28:01         00355853850TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             122.80          12:02:29         00355855485TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             122.80          12:10:51         00355855840TRLO1     XLON 
 
428             122.80          12:10:51         00355855841TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.60          13:03:47         00355857577TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.60          13:03:47         00355857578TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.60          13:03:47         00355857579TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.00          13:17:31         00355857966TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.00          13:17:31         00355857967TRLO1     XLON 
 
900             123.00          13:45:55         00355858869TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             123.00          13:45:55         00355858870TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             123.00          13:45:55         00355858871TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             123.00          13:45:55         00355858872TRLO1     XLON 
 
877             122.80          13:45:55         00355858873TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.80          13:45:55         00355858874TRLO1     XLON 
 
961             122.80          13:45:55         00355858875TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             122.60          13:45:55         00355858876TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              122.60          13:45:55         00355858877TRLO1     XLON 
 
979             123.00          14:05:55         00355859441TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              123.00          14:11:09         00355859602TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             123.00          14:24:39         00355860173TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             122.80          14:35:02         00355860787TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             122.80          14:35:02         00355860788TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             122.60          14:43:26         00355861214TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              122.40          14:43:33         00355861219TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             122.40          14:43:33         00355861220TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.40          14:43:33         00355861221TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             122.20          14:48:56         00355861465TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.20          14:48:56         00355861466TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              122.20          14:48:56         00355861467TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             122.20          14:48:56         00355861468TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.20          14:48:56         00355861469TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             122.20          14:48:56         00355861470TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             122.20          14:48:56         00355861471TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             122.20          14:48:58         00355861472TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              121.80          15:06:47         00355862444TRLO1     XLON 
 
1270             121.80          15:06:47         00355862445TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             121.80          15:06:47         00355862446TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             122.00          15:27:21         00355863595TRLO1     XLON 
 
988             121.80          15:27:33         00355863602TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             121.80          15:27:33         00355863603TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             121.80          15:27:33         00355863604TRLO1     XLON 
 
719             121.80          15:30:01         00355863693TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             121.80          15:30:01         00355863694TRLO1     XLON 
 
1111             122.20          15:40:12         00355864096TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             122.20          15:40:12         00355864097TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             122.20          15:40:12         00355864098TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.20          15:59:25         00355865308TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             122.20          15:59:25         00355865309TRLO1     XLON 
 
304             122.00          15:59:26         00355865310TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             122.00          15:59:26         00355865311TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              122.00          15:59:26         00355865312TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              122.00          15:59:26         00355865313TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              122.00          15:59:26         00355865314TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              122.00          15:59:26         00355865315TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              122.00          15:59:26         00355865316TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              122.00          15:59:26         00355865317TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              122.00          15:59:26         00355865318TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              122.00          15:59:26         00355865319TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             122.00          16:02:42         00355865607TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.00          16:02:42         00355865608TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              122.00          16:02:42         00355865609TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             122.00          16:03:00         00355865683TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.00          16:03:00         00355865684TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              122.00          16:14:43         00355866511TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              122.00          16:16:23         00355866639TRLO1     XLON 
 
441             122.00          16:17:24         00355866731TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             122.00          16:17:24         00355866732TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             122.00          16:17:24         00355866733TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             122.00          16:17:24         00355866734TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             122.00          16:17:24         00355866735TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              122.00          16:17:24         00355866736TRLO1     XLON

Correction Statement

It has come to our attention that the RNS announcement on 2 October 2025 relating to purchases made on 2 October 2025 contained an error regarding the volume weighted average price paid per share. The corrected information is below. 

Date of purchase:                  2 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         103,499 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.8643p

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.8643p                       103,499

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404280 
EQS News ID:  2208868 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2208868&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2025 12:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
