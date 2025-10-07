Certifications highlight Strada's global SAP capabilities in delivering seamless, scalable HR transformation for customers worldwide

Strada, a people, payroll and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management and a global SAP Gold Partner, proudly announces the achievement of three significant SAP certifications. Reflecting its commitment to best-in-class services, Strada has secured re-certification for its SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions operations and SAP BPO operations, as well as a new local certification for SAP's Business Technology Platform for the operations capabilities in Spain (SAP BTP operations).

These certifications recognise Strada's global ability to deliver secure, intelligent and high-performing managed services across the full SAP HCM suite. Independently assessed by SAP, the certifications validate Strada's operational excellence, global delivery capabilities and alignment with SAP's best practices and strategic priorities. Taken together, the certifications affirm Strada's ability to deliver end-to-end SAP services that simplify complexity, accelerate transformation and enhance employee experiences.

Global SAP-Certified Provider of SAP SuccessFactors solutions operations

Strada's proven leadership in SAP SuccessFactors is again formally recognised through this certification, validating a consistent, high-quality global delivery model.

Global SAP-Certified Provider of BPO operations (Business Process Outsourcing)

Strada's end-to-end managed services are designed to help clients simplify complexity and turn HR, payroll and talent into a strategic advantage. This certification validates:

SAP-Certified Provider of SAP BTP operations

Strada is certified locally in Spain for building and operating intelligent, integrated SAP extensions using SAP BTP. This certification validates:

SAP Certification for Operations Partners helps customers identify best-in-class service providers, ensuring quality, comprehensive solutions and global reach. Certified partners gain increased visibility and are positioned to deliver superior outcomes for clients.

"This SAP certification reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and our dedication to providing transformative HR experiences at scale," said Matt Bolson, Chief Revenue Officer at Strada. "From delivering seamless payroll across more than 180 countries to deploying innovative AI-driven solutions, our certified operations empower customers to simplify complexity and elevate employee experiences globally

Strada continues to invest significantly in its SAP capabilities, reflecting a long-term commitment to developing future-ready solutions. As global organisations navigate increasingly complex HR and payroll landscapes, Strada's certified SAP operations provide the stability, scalability and innovation necessary to support sustained business transformation.

Strada will be attending SAP Connect Las Vegas 2025 as a Platinum Sponsor and can be found at Booth #960. Visit the Strada event page to view the full schedule, book one-to-one demos and learn how Strada is helping organisations unlock the full potential of SAP HCM and Payroll.

About Strada

Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organizations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. To learn more, visit www.stradaglobal.com

