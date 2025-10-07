Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 08:01
22,800 Euro
-1,72 % -0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

7 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1987.8962 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

6 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1970.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2010.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1987.8962

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,916,964. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,916,964. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1987.8962

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

106

2000.00

08:38:42

00077305275TRLO0

XLON

94

2000.00

08:38:42

00077305276TRLO0

XLON

44

2000.00

08:38:42

00077305277TRLO0

XLON

236

1996.00

08:38:54

00077305279TRLO0

XLON

274

1988.00

08:55:39

00077306049TRLO0

XLON

105

1990.00

09:32:56

00077307576TRLO0

XLON

163

1990.00

09:32:56

00077307577TRLO0

XLON

102

1988.00

09:35:44

00077307681TRLO0

XLON

121

1988.00

09:35:44

00077307682TRLO0

XLON

177

1990.00

10:30:56

00077309375TRLO0

XLON

95

1990.00

10:58:03

00077309980TRLO0

XLON

74

1990.00

10:58:03

00077309981TRLO0

XLON

169

1990.00

10:58:03

00077309982TRLO0

XLON

308

2010.00

14:27:36

00077314241TRLO0

XLON

135

2010.00

14:27:36

00077314242TRLO0

XLON

254

2005.00

14:31:47

00077314427TRLO0

XLON

262

2005.00

14:31:47

00077314428TRLO0

XLON

314

2000.00

14:31:47

00077314429TRLO0

XLON

359

1998.00

14:31:47

00077314430TRLO0

XLON

300

1998.00

14:33:11

00077314476TRLO0

XLON

32

1998.00

14:33:11

00077314477TRLO0

XLON

255

1998.00

14:34:08

00077314525TRLO0

XLON

20

1996.00

14:34:09

00077314532TRLO0

XLON

235

1996.00

14:34:09

00077314533TRLO0

XLON

255

1992.00

14:38:12

00077314677TRLO0

XLON

206

1992.00

14:38:12

00077314678TRLO0

XLON

22

1992.00

14:38:12

00077314679TRLO0

XLON

249

1986.00

14:43:42

00077315002TRLO0

XLON

274

1982.00

14:51:02

00077315335TRLO0

XLON

273

1980.00

15:01:47

00077315771TRLO0

XLON

91

1980.00

15:01:47

00077315772TRLO0

XLON

4

1980.00

15:01:47

00077315773TRLO0

XLON

170

1980.00

15:01:47

00077315774TRLO0

XLON

241

1974.00

15:06:42

00077315936TRLO0

XLON

242

1976.00

15:21:42

00077317477TRLO0

XLON

138

1974.00

15:21:42

00077317478TRLO0

XLON

111

1974.00

15:22:20

00077317493TRLO0

XLON

215

1974.00

15:22:20

00077317494TRLO0

XLON

21

1974.00

15:22:20

00077317495TRLO0

XLON

186

1970.00

15:24:44

00077317598TRLO0

XLON

87

1970.00

15:24:44

00077317599TRLO0

XLON

254

1972.00

15:32:03

00077317988TRLO0

XLON

277

1978.00

15:35:48

00077318124TRLO0

XLON

255

1982.00

15:40:23

00077318270TRLO0

XLON

229

1982.00

15:45:08

00077318439TRLO0

XLON

240

1982.00

15:52:08

00077318803TRLO0

XLON

2

1982.00

15:57:08

00077319099TRLO0

XLON

2

1982.00

15:57:08

00077319100TRLO0

XLON

221

1982.00

15:57:08

00077319101TRLO0

XLON

268

1982.00

16:00:08

00077319206TRLO0

XLON

252

1982.00

16:04:08

00077319465TRLO0

XLON

275

1982.00

16:08:08

00077319614TRLO0

XLON

113

1986.00

16:13:10

00077319854TRLO0

XLON

69

1986.00

16:13:10

00077319855TRLO0

XLON

84

1986.00

16:14:17

00077319954TRLO0

XLON

204

1986.00

16:14:17

00077319955TRLO0

XLON

72

1986.00

16:14:17

00077319956TRLO0

XLON

164

1986.00

16:19:00

00077320204TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


