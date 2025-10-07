Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

7 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1987.8962 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 6 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1970.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2010.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1987.8962

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,916,964. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,916,964. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1987.8962 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 106 2000.00 08:38:42 00077305275TRLO0 XLON 94 2000.00 08:38:42 00077305276TRLO0 XLON 44 2000.00 08:38:42 00077305277TRLO0 XLON 236 1996.00 08:38:54 00077305279TRLO0 XLON 274 1988.00 08:55:39 00077306049TRLO0 XLON 105 1990.00 09:32:56 00077307576TRLO0 XLON 163 1990.00 09:32:56 00077307577TRLO0 XLON 102 1988.00 09:35:44 00077307681TRLO0 XLON 121 1988.00 09:35:44 00077307682TRLO0 XLON 177 1990.00 10:30:56 00077309375TRLO0 XLON 95 1990.00 10:58:03 00077309980TRLO0 XLON 74 1990.00 10:58:03 00077309981TRLO0 XLON 169 1990.00 10:58:03 00077309982TRLO0 XLON 308 2010.00 14:27:36 00077314241TRLO0 XLON 135 2010.00 14:27:36 00077314242TRLO0 XLON 254 2005.00 14:31:47 00077314427TRLO0 XLON 262 2005.00 14:31:47 00077314428TRLO0 XLON 314 2000.00 14:31:47 00077314429TRLO0 XLON 359 1998.00 14:31:47 00077314430TRLO0 XLON 300 1998.00 14:33:11 00077314476TRLO0 XLON 32 1998.00 14:33:11 00077314477TRLO0 XLON 255 1998.00 14:34:08 00077314525TRLO0 XLON 20 1996.00 14:34:09 00077314532TRLO0 XLON 235 1996.00 14:34:09 00077314533TRLO0 XLON 255 1992.00 14:38:12 00077314677TRLO0 XLON 206 1992.00 14:38:12 00077314678TRLO0 XLON 22 1992.00 14:38:12 00077314679TRLO0 XLON 249 1986.00 14:43:42 00077315002TRLO0 XLON 274 1982.00 14:51:02 00077315335TRLO0 XLON 273 1980.00 15:01:47 00077315771TRLO0 XLON 91 1980.00 15:01:47 00077315772TRLO0 XLON 4 1980.00 15:01:47 00077315773TRLO0 XLON 170 1980.00 15:01:47 00077315774TRLO0 XLON 241 1974.00 15:06:42 00077315936TRLO0 XLON 242 1976.00 15:21:42 00077317477TRLO0 XLON 138 1974.00 15:21:42 00077317478TRLO0 XLON 111 1974.00 15:22:20 00077317493TRLO0 XLON 215 1974.00 15:22:20 00077317494TRLO0 XLON 21 1974.00 15:22:20 00077317495TRLO0 XLON 186 1970.00 15:24:44 00077317598TRLO0 XLON 87 1970.00 15:24:44 00077317599TRLO0 XLON 254 1972.00 15:32:03 00077317988TRLO0 XLON 277 1978.00 15:35:48 00077318124TRLO0 XLON 255 1982.00 15:40:23 00077318270TRLO0 XLON 229 1982.00 15:45:08 00077318439TRLO0 XLON 240 1982.00 15:52:08 00077318803TRLO0 XLON 2 1982.00 15:57:08 00077319099TRLO0 XLON 2 1982.00 15:57:08 00077319100TRLO0 XLON 221 1982.00 15:57:08 00077319101TRLO0 XLON 268 1982.00 16:00:08 00077319206TRLO0 XLON 252 1982.00 16:04:08 00077319465TRLO0 XLON 275 1982.00 16:08:08 00077319614TRLO0 XLON 113 1986.00 16:13:10 00077319854TRLO0 XLON 69 1986.00 16:13:10 00077319855TRLO0 XLON 84 1986.00 16:14:17 00077319954TRLO0 XLON 204 1986.00 16:14:17 00077319955TRLO0 XLON 72 1986.00 16:14:17 00077319956TRLO0 XLON 164 1986.00 16:19:00 00077320204TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916