Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

2 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1862.6506 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 1 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,309 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1850.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1870.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1862.6506

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,926,964. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,926,964. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1862.6506 9,309

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 262 1850.00 08:34:14 00077250327TRLO0 XLON 265 1852.00 08:38:33 00077250492TRLO0 XLON 269 1852.00 08:38:33 00077250493TRLO0 XLON 64 1856.00 08:49:53 00077251003TRLO0 XLON 33 1856.00 08:49:53 00077251004TRLO0 XLON 12 1856.00 08:49:53 00077251005TRLO0 XLON 14 1856.00 08:49:53 00077251006TRLO0 XLON 11 1856.00 08:51:53 00077251111TRLO0 XLON 12 1856.00 08:51:53 00077251112TRLO0 XLON 2 1856.00 08:51:53 00077251113TRLO0 XLON 13 1856.00 08:51:53 00077251114TRLO0 XLON 35 1856.00 08:51:53 00077251115TRLO0 XLON 12 1856.00 08:51:53 00077251116TRLO0 XLON 15 1856.00 08:51:53 00077251117TRLO0 XLON 28 1856.00 08:51:53 00077251118TRLO0 XLON 7 1856.00 08:51:53 00077251119TRLO0 XLON 328 1856.00 09:19:59 00077252117TRLO0 XLON 222 1856.00 09:19:59 00077252118TRLO0 XLON 277 1856.00 09:19:59 00077252119TRLO0 XLON 269 1860.00 10:25:59 00077253712TRLO0 XLON 376 1862.00 10:26:42 00077253736TRLO0 XLON 401 1862.00 10:31:50 00077253809TRLO0 XLON 233 1862.00 10:31:50 00077253810TRLO0 XLON 65 1862.00 10:31:50 00077253811TRLO0 XLON 100 1862.00 10:32:32 00077253818TRLO0 XLON 140 1862.00 10:32:32 00077253819TRLO0 XLON 4 1862.00 10:32:32 00077253820TRLO0 XLON 36 1860.00 10:53:32 00077254376TRLO0 XLON 236 1864.00 11:43:53 00077255247TRLO0 XLON 251 1864.00 11:43:53 00077255248TRLO0 XLON 10 1866.00 12:21:40 00077256037TRLO0 XLON 13 1866.00 12:21:40 00077256038TRLO0 XLON 21 1866.00 12:21:40 00077256039TRLO0 XLON 90 1866.00 12:21:40 00077256040TRLO0 XLON 46 1866.00 12:21:40 00077256041TRLO0 XLON 16 1866.00 12:21:40 00077256042TRLO0 XLON 54 1866.00 12:21:40 00077256043TRLO0 XLON 19 1866.00 12:21:40 00077256044TRLO0 XLON 135 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256536TRLO0 XLON 9 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256537TRLO0 XLON 34 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256538TRLO0 XLON 54 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256539TRLO0 XLON 17 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256540TRLO0 XLON 7 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256541TRLO0 XLON 34 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256542TRLO0 XLON 17 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256543TRLO0 XLON 55 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256544TRLO0 XLON 7 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256545TRLO0 XLON 25 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256546TRLO0 XLON 34 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256547TRLO0 XLON 17 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256548TRLO0 XLON 54 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256549TRLO0 XLON 7 1866.00 12:42:23 00077256550TRLO0 XLON 131 1868.00 12:59:22 00077256909TRLO0 XLON 68 1868.00 12:59:22 00077256910TRLO0 XLON 24 1868.00 12:59:22 00077256911TRLO0 XLON 29 1868.00 12:59:22 00077256912TRLO0 XLON 92 1868.00 13:00:20 00077256931TRLO0 XLON 122 1868.00 13:00:20 00077256932TRLO0 XLON 63 1868.00 13:00:20 00077256933TRLO0 XLON 1 1868.00 13:00:20 00077256934TRLO0 XLON 28 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256985TRLO0 XLON 65 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256986TRLO0 XLON 23 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256987TRLO0 XLON 28 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256988TRLO0 XLON 127 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256989TRLO0 XLON 65 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256990TRLO0 XLON 28 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256991TRLO0 XLON 23 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256992TRLO0 XLON 61 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256993TRLO0 XLON 13 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256994TRLO0 XLON 9 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256995TRLO0 XLON 26 1868.00 13:04:02 00077256996TRLO0 XLON 66 1864.00 13:11:51 00077257123TRLO0 XLON 211 1864.00 13:11:51 00077257124TRLO0 XLON 200 1864.00 13:42:58 00077258195TRLO0 XLON 28 1864.00 13:42:58 00077258196TRLO0 XLON 242 1864.00 13:42:58 00077258197TRLO0 XLON 261 1862.00 13:55:15 00077258436TRLO0 XLON 18 1858.00 13:57:16 00077258482TRLO0 XLON 288 1864.00 14:40:20 00077259913TRLO0 XLON 151 1866.00 14:41:53 00077259989TRLO0 XLON 74 1866.00 14:41:53 00077259990TRLO0 XLON 27 1866.00 14:41:53 00077259991TRLO0 XLON 30 1866.00 14:42:53 00077260061TRLO0 XLON 91 1866.00 14:42:53 00077260062TRLO0 XLON 27 1866.00 14:42:53 00077260063TRLO0 XLON 74 1866.00 14:42:53 00077260064TRLO0 XLON 116 1866.00 14:45:53 00077260226TRLO0 XLON 61 1866.00 14:45:53 00077260227TRLO0 XLON 21 1866.00 14:45:53 00077260228TRLO0 XLON 26 1866.00 14:45:53 00077260229TRLO0 XLON 30 1866.00 14:45:53 00077260230TRLO0 XLON 59 1866.00 14:45:53 00077260231TRLO0 XLON 19 1866.00 14:45:53 00077260232TRLO0 XLON 5 1866.00 14:45:53 00077260233TRLO0 XLON 89 1866.00 14:45:53 00077260234TRLO0 XLON 238 1864.00 14:48:17 00077260329TRLO0 XLON 275 1864.00 14:53:40 00077260560TRLO0 XLON 251 1864.00 15:00:12 00077260797TRLO0 XLON 257 1870.00 15:33:50 00077262392TRLO0 XLON 228 1870.00 15:33:50 00077262393TRLO0 XLON 53 1870.00 15:33:50 00077262394TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916