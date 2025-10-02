Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
01.10.25 | 08:04
21,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

2 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1862.6506 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

1 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

9,309

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1850.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1870.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1862.6506

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,926,964. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,926,964. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1862.6506

9,309

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

262

1850.00

08:34:14

00077250327TRLO0

XLON

265

1852.00

08:38:33

00077250492TRLO0

XLON

269

1852.00

08:38:33

00077250493TRLO0

XLON

64

1856.00

08:49:53

00077251003TRLO0

XLON

33

1856.00

08:49:53

00077251004TRLO0

XLON

12

1856.00

08:49:53

00077251005TRLO0

XLON

14

1856.00

08:49:53

00077251006TRLO0

XLON

11

1856.00

08:51:53

00077251111TRLO0

XLON

12

1856.00

08:51:53

00077251112TRLO0

XLON

2

1856.00

08:51:53

00077251113TRLO0

XLON

13

1856.00

08:51:53

00077251114TRLO0

XLON

35

1856.00

08:51:53

00077251115TRLO0

XLON

12

1856.00

08:51:53

00077251116TRLO0

XLON

15

1856.00

08:51:53

00077251117TRLO0

XLON

28

1856.00

08:51:53

00077251118TRLO0

XLON

7

1856.00

08:51:53

00077251119TRLO0

XLON

328

1856.00

09:19:59

00077252117TRLO0

XLON

222

1856.00

09:19:59

00077252118TRLO0

XLON

277

1856.00

09:19:59

00077252119TRLO0

XLON

269

1860.00

10:25:59

00077253712TRLO0

XLON

376

1862.00

10:26:42

00077253736TRLO0

XLON

401

1862.00

10:31:50

00077253809TRLO0

XLON

233

1862.00

10:31:50

00077253810TRLO0

XLON

65

1862.00

10:31:50

00077253811TRLO0

XLON

100

1862.00

10:32:32

00077253818TRLO0

XLON

140

1862.00

10:32:32

00077253819TRLO0

XLON

4

1862.00

10:32:32

00077253820TRLO0

XLON

36

1860.00

10:53:32

00077254376TRLO0

XLON

236

1864.00

11:43:53

00077255247TRLO0

XLON

251

1864.00

11:43:53

00077255248TRLO0

XLON

10

1866.00

12:21:40

00077256037TRLO0

XLON

13

1866.00

12:21:40

00077256038TRLO0

XLON

21

1866.00

12:21:40

00077256039TRLO0

XLON

90

1866.00

12:21:40

00077256040TRLO0

XLON

46

1866.00

12:21:40

00077256041TRLO0

XLON

16

1866.00

12:21:40

00077256042TRLO0

XLON

54

1866.00

12:21:40

00077256043TRLO0

XLON

19

1866.00

12:21:40

00077256044TRLO0

XLON

135

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256536TRLO0

XLON

9

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256537TRLO0

XLON

34

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256538TRLO0

XLON

54

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256539TRLO0

XLON

17

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256540TRLO0

XLON

7

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256541TRLO0

XLON

34

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256542TRLO0

XLON

17

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256543TRLO0

XLON

55

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256544TRLO0

XLON

7

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256545TRLO0

XLON

25

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256546TRLO0

XLON

34

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256547TRLO0

XLON

17

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256548TRLO0

XLON

54

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256549TRLO0

XLON

7

1866.00

12:42:23

00077256550TRLO0

XLON

131

1868.00

12:59:22

00077256909TRLO0

XLON

68

1868.00

12:59:22

00077256910TRLO0

XLON

24

1868.00

12:59:22

00077256911TRLO0

XLON

29

1868.00

12:59:22

00077256912TRLO0

XLON

92

1868.00

13:00:20

00077256931TRLO0

XLON

122

1868.00

13:00:20

00077256932TRLO0

XLON

63

1868.00

13:00:20

00077256933TRLO0

XLON

1

1868.00

13:00:20

00077256934TRLO0

XLON

28

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256985TRLO0

XLON

65

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256986TRLO0

XLON

23

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256987TRLO0

XLON

28

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256988TRLO0

XLON

127

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256989TRLO0

XLON

65

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256990TRLO0

XLON

28

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256991TRLO0

XLON

23

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256992TRLO0

XLON

61

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256993TRLO0

XLON

13

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256994TRLO0

XLON

9

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256995TRLO0

XLON

26

1868.00

13:04:02

00077256996TRLO0

XLON

66

1864.00

13:11:51

00077257123TRLO0

XLON

211

1864.00

13:11:51

00077257124TRLO0

XLON

200

1864.00

13:42:58

00077258195TRLO0

XLON

28

1864.00

13:42:58

00077258196TRLO0

XLON

242

1864.00

13:42:58

00077258197TRLO0

XLON

261

1862.00

13:55:15

00077258436TRLO0

XLON

18

1858.00

13:57:16

00077258482TRLO0

XLON

288

1864.00

14:40:20

00077259913TRLO0

XLON

151

1866.00

14:41:53

00077259989TRLO0

XLON

74

1866.00

14:41:53

00077259990TRLO0

XLON

27

1866.00

14:41:53

00077259991TRLO0

XLON

30

1866.00

14:42:53

00077260061TRLO0

XLON

91

1866.00

14:42:53

00077260062TRLO0

XLON

27

1866.00

14:42:53

00077260063TRLO0

XLON

74

1866.00

14:42:53

00077260064TRLO0

XLON

116

1866.00

14:45:53

00077260226TRLO0

XLON

61

1866.00

14:45:53

00077260227TRLO0

XLON

21

1866.00

14:45:53

00077260228TRLO0

XLON

26

1866.00

14:45:53

00077260229TRLO0

XLON

30

1866.00

14:45:53

00077260230TRLO0

XLON

59

1866.00

14:45:53

00077260231TRLO0

XLON

19

1866.00

14:45:53

00077260232TRLO0

XLON

5

1866.00

14:45:53

00077260233TRLO0

XLON

89

1866.00

14:45:53

00077260234TRLO0

XLON

238

1864.00

14:48:17

00077260329TRLO0

XLON

275

1864.00

14:53:40

00077260560TRLO0

XLON

251

1864.00

15:00:12

00077260797TRLO0

XLON

257

1870.00

15:33:50

00077262392TRLO0

XLON

228

1870.00

15:33:50

00077262393TRLO0

XLON

53

1870.00

15:33:50

00077262394TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
