30.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

30 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1862.8388 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

29 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

21,327

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1856.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1878.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1862.8388

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,961,273. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,961,273. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1862.8388

21,327

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

112

1878.00

08:41:55

00077204220TRLO0

XLON

150

1878.00

08:41:55

00077204221TRLO0

XLON

274

1876.00

08:41:55

00077204222TRLO0

XLON

69

1874.00

08:43:55

00077204288TRLO0

XLON

206

1874.00

08:43:55

00077204289TRLO0

XLON

261

1876.00

08:54:45

00077204607TRLO0

XLON

362

1870.00

08:58:32

00077204699TRLO0

XLON

26

1868.00

09:04:14

00077204902TRLO0

XLON

1

1868.00

09:04:14

00077204903TRLO0

XLON

100

1872.00

09:18:54

00077205435TRLO0

XLON

67

1872.00

09:18:54

00077205436TRLO0

XLON

42

1868.00

09:34:07

00077205813TRLO0

XLON

172

1868.00

09:34:07

00077205814TRLO0

XLON

243

1872.00

10:22:35

00077207291TRLO0

XLON

346

1870.00

10:24:34

00077207380TRLO0

XLON

239

1870.00

10:58:20

00077208600TRLO0

XLON

276

1870.00

10:58:20

00077208601TRLO0

XLON

38

1866.00

11:00:01

00077208636TRLO0

XLON

234

1866.00

11:00:01

00077208637TRLO0

XLON

1

1862.00

11:34:22

00077209357TRLO0

XLON

1

1862.00

11:38:45

00077209415TRLO0

XLON

9

1864.00

12:04:44

00077209910TRLO0

XLON

275

1864.00

12:05:44

00077209935TRLO0

XLON

45

1864.00

12:10:56

00077210004TRLO0

XLON

2

1862.00

12:11:44

00077210010TRLO0

XLON

240

1862.00

12:38:21

00077210653TRLO0

XLON

234

1862.00

12:38:21

00077210654TRLO0

XLON

248

1864.00

12:46:45

00077210843TRLO0

XLON

261

1862.00

12:46:45

00077210844TRLO0

XLON

18

1862.00

13:17:12

00077211539TRLO0

XLON

1

1862.00

13:19:12

00077211586TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

13:19:12

00077211587TRLO0

XLON

76

1862.00

13:19:12

00077211588TRLO0

XLON

1

1862.00

13:33:12

00077211823TRLO0

XLON

232

1862.00

13:33:12

00077211824TRLO0

XLON

101

1860.00

13:33:46

00077211831TRLO0

XLON

127

1860.00

13:57:42

00077212833TRLO0

XLON

228

1860.00

13:57:42

00077212834TRLO0

XLON

246

1860.00

13:57:42

00077212837TRLO0

XLON

168

1860.00

13:57:42

00077212835TRLO0

XLON

209

1860.00

13:57:42

00077212836TRLO0

XLON

390

1856.00

13:57:59

00077212843TRLO0

XLON

281

1856.00

13:57:59

00077212841TRLO0

XLON

238

1856.00

13:57:59

00077212842TRLO0

XLON

274

1860.00

13:59:55

00077212910TRLO0

XLON

140

1858.00

13:59:55

00077212911TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

14:04:13

00077213107TRLO0

XLON

237

1862.00

14:06:13

00077213187TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

14:08:13

00077213253TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

14:09:09

00077213303TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

14:09:49

00077213324TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

14:09:49

00077213325TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

14:09:49

00077213326TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

14:10:42

00077213339TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

14:11:23

00077213384TRLO0

XLON

7

1862.00

14:12:24

00077213413TRLO0

XLON

9

1862.00

14:13:26

00077213449TRLO0

XLON

266

1864.00

14:17:45

00077213738TRLO0

XLON

255

1864.00

14:22:45

00077213846TRLO0

XLON

32

1864.00

14:22:45

00077213847TRLO0

XLON

68

1864.00

14:22:45

00077213848TRLO0

XLON

255

1862.00

14:22:45

00077213849TRLO0

XLON

269

1860.00

14:22:53

00077213861TRLO0

XLON

279

1860.00

14:22:53

00077213859TRLO0

XLON

277

1860.00

14:22:53

00077213860TRLO0

XLON

244

1860.00

14:22:53

00077213862TRLO0

XLON

248

1860.00

14:22:53

00077213863TRLO0

XLON

260

1860.00

14:34:50

00077214350TRLO0

XLON

131

1860.00

14:34:50

00077214346TRLO0

XLON

118

1860.00

14:34:50

00077214347TRLO0

XLON

240

1860.00

14:34:50

00077214348TRLO0

XLON

256

1860.00

14:34:50

00077214349TRLO0

XLON

260

1858.00

14:38:58

00077214540TRLO0

XLON

270

1858.00

14:38:58

00077214539TRLO0

XLON

68

1858.00

14:38:58

00077214541TRLO0

XLON

277

1858.00

14:52:59

00077215244TRLO0

XLON

276

1858.00

14:52:59

00077215245TRLO0

XLON

274

1858.00

14:53:00

00077215246TRLO0

XLON

390

1856.00

14:55:47

00077215398TRLO0

XLON

245

1856.00

14:55:47

00077215397TRLO0

XLON

25

1856.00

14:59:09

00077215571TRLO0

XLON

9

1856.00

15:00:21

00077215627TRLO0

XLON

221

1856.00

15:00:21

00077215629TRLO0

XLON

250

1856.00

15:00:21

00077215628TRLO0

XLON

23

1862.00

15:15:45

00077216405TRLO0

XLON

48

1862.00

15:15:45

00077216406TRLO0

XLON

209

1862.00

15:15:45

00077216407TRLO0

XLON

513

1864.00

15:29:09

00077217240TRLO0

XLON

104

1864.00

15:29:09

00077217241TRLO0

XLON

47

1864.00

15:29:10

00077217242TRLO0

XLON

56

1864.00

15:31:07

00077217354TRLO0

XLON

5500

1864.00

15:36:56

00077217922TRLO0

XLON

48

1860.00

15:42:52

00077218166TRLO0

XLON

126

1860.00

15:42:52

00077218162TRLO0

XLON

130

1860.00

15:42:52

00077218163TRLO0

XLON

268

1860.00

15:42:52

00077218164TRLO0

XLON

267

1860.00

15:42:52

00077218165TRLO0

XLON

278

1860.00

15:42:52

00077218167TRLO0

XLON

272

1860.00

15:42:52

00077218168TRLO0

XLON

29

1866.00

16:07:25

00077219295TRLO0

XLON

14

1866.00

16:07:25

00077219296TRLO0

XLON

30

1866.00

16:13:25

00077219618TRLO0

XLON

22

1864.00

16:13:25

00077219619TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


