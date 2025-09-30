Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

30 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1862.8388 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 29 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 21,327 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1856.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1878.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1862.8388

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,961,273. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,961,273. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1862.8388 21,327

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 112 1878.00 08:41:55 00077204220TRLO0 XLON 150 1878.00 08:41:55 00077204221TRLO0 XLON 274 1876.00 08:41:55 00077204222TRLO0 XLON 69 1874.00 08:43:55 00077204288TRLO0 XLON 206 1874.00 08:43:55 00077204289TRLO0 XLON 261 1876.00 08:54:45 00077204607TRLO0 XLON 362 1870.00 08:58:32 00077204699TRLO0 XLON 26 1868.00 09:04:14 00077204902TRLO0 XLON 1 1868.00 09:04:14 00077204903TRLO0 XLON 100 1872.00 09:18:54 00077205435TRLO0 XLON 67 1872.00 09:18:54 00077205436TRLO0 XLON 42 1868.00 09:34:07 00077205813TRLO0 XLON 172 1868.00 09:34:07 00077205814TRLO0 XLON 243 1872.00 10:22:35 00077207291TRLO0 XLON 346 1870.00 10:24:34 00077207380TRLO0 XLON 239 1870.00 10:58:20 00077208600TRLO0 XLON 276 1870.00 10:58:20 00077208601TRLO0 XLON 38 1866.00 11:00:01 00077208636TRLO0 XLON 234 1866.00 11:00:01 00077208637TRLO0 XLON 1 1862.00 11:34:22 00077209357TRLO0 XLON 1 1862.00 11:38:45 00077209415TRLO0 XLON 9 1864.00 12:04:44 00077209910TRLO0 XLON 275 1864.00 12:05:44 00077209935TRLO0 XLON 45 1864.00 12:10:56 00077210004TRLO0 XLON 2 1862.00 12:11:44 00077210010TRLO0 XLON 240 1862.00 12:38:21 00077210653TRLO0 XLON 234 1862.00 12:38:21 00077210654TRLO0 XLON 248 1864.00 12:46:45 00077210843TRLO0 XLON 261 1862.00 12:46:45 00077210844TRLO0 XLON 18 1862.00 13:17:12 00077211539TRLO0 XLON 1 1862.00 13:19:12 00077211586TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 13:19:12 00077211587TRLO0 XLON 76 1862.00 13:19:12 00077211588TRLO0 XLON 1 1862.00 13:33:12 00077211823TRLO0 XLON 232 1862.00 13:33:12 00077211824TRLO0 XLON 101 1860.00 13:33:46 00077211831TRLO0 XLON 127 1860.00 13:57:42 00077212833TRLO0 XLON 228 1860.00 13:57:42 00077212834TRLO0 XLON 246 1860.00 13:57:42 00077212837TRLO0 XLON 168 1860.00 13:57:42 00077212835TRLO0 XLON 209 1860.00 13:57:42 00077212836TRLO0 XLON 390 1856.00 13:57:59 00077212843TRLO0 XLON 281 1856.00 13:57:59 00077212841TRLO0 XLON 238 1856.00 13:57:59 00077212842TRLO0 XLON 274 1860.00 13:59:55 00077212910TRLO0 XLON 140 1858.00 13:59:55 00077212911TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 14:04:13 00077213107TRLO0 XLON 237 1862.00 14:06:13 00077213187TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 14:08:13 00077213253TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 14:09:09 00077213303TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 14:09:49 00077213324TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 14:09:49 00077213325TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 14:09:49 00077213326TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 14:10:42 00077213339TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 14:11:23 00077213384TRLO0 XLON 7 1862.00 14:12:24 00077213413TRLO0 XLON 9 1862.00 14:13:26 00077213449TRLO0 XLON 266 1864.00 14:17:45 00077213738TRLO0 XLON 255 1864.00 14:22:45 00077213846TRLO0 XLON 32 1864.00 14:22:45 00077213847TRLO0 XLON 68 1864.00 14:22:45 00077213848TRLO0 XLON 255 1862.00 14:22:45 00077213849TRLO0 XLON 269 1860.00 14:22:53 00077213861TRLO0 XLON 279 1860.00 14:22:53 00077213859TRLO0 XLON 277 1860.00 14:22:53 00077213860TRLO0 XLON 244 1860.00 14:22:53 00077213862TRLO0 XLON 248 1860.00 14:22:53 00077213863TRLO0 XLON 260 1860.00 14:34:50 00077214350TRLO0 XLON 131 1860.00 14:34:50 00077214346TRLO0 XLON 118 1860.00 14:34:50 00077214347TRLO0 XLON 240 1860.00 14:34:50 00077214348TRLO0 XLON 256 1860.00 14:34:50 00077214349TRLO0 XLON 260 1858.00 14:38:58 00077214540TRLO0 XLON 270 1858.00 14:38:58 00077214539TRLO0 XLON 68 1858.00 14:38:58 00077214541TRLO0 XLON 277 1858.00 14:52:59 00077215244TRLO0 XLON 276 1858.00 14:52:59 00077215245TRLO0 XLON 274 1858.00 14:53:00 00077215246TRLO0 XLON 390 1856.00 14:55:47 00077215398TRLO0 XLON 245 1856.00 14:55:47 00077215397TRLO0 XLON 25 1856.00 14:59:09 00077215571TRLO0 XLON 9 1856.00 15:00:21 00077215627TRLO0 XLON 221 1856.00 15:00:21 00077215629TRLO0 XLON 250 1856.00 15:00:21 00077215628TRLO0 XLON 23 1862.00 15:15:45 00077216405TRLO0 XLON 48 1862.00 15:15:45 00077216406TRLO0 XLON 209 1862.00 15:15:45 00077216407TRLO0 XLON 513 1864.00 15:29:09 00077217240TRLO0 XLON 104 1864.00 15:29:09 00077217241TRLO0 XLON 47 1864.00 15:29:10 00077217242TRLO0 XLON 56 1864.00 15:31:07 00077217354TRLO0 XLON 5500 1864.00 15:36:56 00077217922TRLO0 XLON 48 1860.00 15:42:52 00077218166TRLO0 XLON 126 1860.00 15:42:52 00077218162TRLO0 XLON 130 1860.00 15:42:52 00077218163TRLO0 XLON 268 1860.00 15:42:52 00077218164TRLO0 XLON 267 1860.00 15:42:52 00077218165TRLO0 XLON 278 1860.00 15:42:52 00077218167TRLO0 XLON 272 1860.00 15:42:52 00077218168TRLO0 XLON 29 1866.00 16:07:25 00077219295TRLO0 XLON 14 1866.00 16:07:25 00077219296TRLO0 XLON 30 1866.00 16:13:25 00077219618TRLO0 XLON 22 1864.00 16:13:25 00077219619TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916