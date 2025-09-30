Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30
30 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1862.8388 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
29 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
21,327
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1856.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1878.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1862.8388
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,961,273. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,961,273. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1862.8388
21,327
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
112
1878.00
08:41:55
00077204220TRLO0
XLON
150
1878.00
08:41:55
00077204221TRLO0
XLON
274
1876.00
08:41:55
00077204222TRLO0
XLON
69
1874.00
08:43:55
00077204288TRLO0
XLON
206
1874.00
08:43:55
00077204289TRLO0
XLON
261
1876.00
08:54:45
00077204607TRLO0
XLON
362
1870.00
08:58:32
00077204699TRLO0
XLON
26
1868.00
09:04:14
00077204902TRLO0
XLON
1
1868.00
09:04:14
00077204903TRLO0
XLON
100
1872.00
09:18:54
00077205435TRLO0
XLON
67
1872.00
09:18:54
00077205436TRLO0
XLON
42
1868.00
09:34:07
00077205813TRLO0
XLON
172
1868.00
09:34:07
00077205814TRLO0
XLON
243
1872.00
10:22:35
00077207291TRLO0
XLON
346
1870.00
10:24:34
00077207380TRLO0
XLON
239
1870.00
10:58:20
00077208600TRLO0
XLON
276
1870.00
10:58:20
00077208601TRLO0
XLON
38
1866.00
11:00:01
00077208636TRLO0
XLON
234
1866.00
11:00:01
00077208637TRLO0
XLON
1
1862.00
11:34:22
00077209357TRLO0
XLON
1
1862.00
11:38:45
00077209415TRLO0
XLON
9
1864.00
12:04:44
00077209910TRLO0
XLON
275
1864.00
12:05:44
00077209935TRLO0
XLON
45
1864.00
12:10:56
00077210004TRLO0
XLON
2
1862.00
12:11:44
00077210010TRLO0
XLON
240
1862.00
12:38:21
00077210653TRLO0
XLON
234
1862.00
12:38:21
00077210654TRLO0
XLON
248
1864.00
12:46:45
00077210843TRLO0
XLON
261
1862.00
12:46:45
00077210844TRLO0
XLON
18
1862.00
13:17:12
00077211539TRLO0
XLON
1
1862.00
13:19:12
00077211586TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
13:19:12
00077211587TRLO0
XLON
76
1862.00
13:19:12
00077211588TRLO0
XLON
1
1862.00
13:33:12
00077211823TRLO0
XLON
232
1862.00
13:33:12
00077211824TRLO0
XLON
101
1860.00
13:33:46
00077211831TRLO0
XLON
127
1860.00
13:57:42
00077212833TRLO0
XLON
228
1860.00
13:57:42
00077212834TRLO0
XLON
246
1860.00
13:57:42
00077212837TRLO0
XLON
168
1860.00
13:57:42
00077212835TRLO0
XLON
209
1860.00
13:57:42
00077212836TRLO0
XLON
390
1856.00
13:57:59
00077212843TRLO0
XLON
281
1856.00
13:57:59
00077212841TRLO0
XLON
238
1856.00
13:57:59
00077212842TRLO0
XLON
274
1860.00
13:59:55
00077212910TRLO0
XLON
140
1858.00
13:59:55
00077212911TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
14:04:13
00077213107TRLO0
XLON
237
1862.00
14:06:13
00077213187TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
14:08:13
00077213253TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
14:09:09
00077213303TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
14:09:49
00077213324TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
14:09:49
00077213325TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
14:09:49
00077213326TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
14:10:42
00077213339TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
14:11:23
00077213384TRLO0
XLON
7
1862.00
14:12:24
00077213413TRLO0
XLON
9
1862.00
14:13:26
00077213449TRLO0
XLON
266
1864.00
14:17:45
00077213738TRLO0
XLON
255
1864.00
14:22:45
00077213846TRLO0
XLON
32
1864.00
14:22:45
00077213847TRLO0
XLON
68
1864.00
14:22:45
00077213848TRLO0
XLON
255
1862.00
14:22:45
00077213849TRLO0
XLON
269
1860.00
14:22:53
00077213861TRLO0
XLON
279
1860.00
14:22:53
00077213859TRLO0
XLON
277
1860.00
14:22:53
00077213860TRLO0
XLON
244
1860.00
14:22:53
00077213862TRLO0
XLON
248
1860.00
14:22:53
00077213863TRLO0
XLON
260
1860.00
14:34:50
00077214350TRLO0
XLON
131
1860.00
14:34:50
00077214346TRLO0
XLON
118
1860.00
14:34:50
00077214347TRLO0
XLON
240
1860.00
14:34:50
00077214348TRLO0
XLON
256
1860.00
14:34:50
00077214349TRLO0
XLON
260
1858.00
14:38:58
00077214540TRLO0
XLON
270
1858.00
14:38:58
00077214539TRLO0
XLON
68
1858.00
14:38:58
00077214541TRLO0
XLON
277
1858.00
14:52:59
00077215244TRLO0
XLON
276
1858.00
14:52:59
00077215245TRLO0
XLON
274
1858.00
14:53:00
00077215246TRLO0
XLON
390
1856.00
14:55:47
00077215398TRLO0
XLON
245
1856.00
14:55:47
00077215397TRLO0
XLON
25
1856.00
14:59:09
00077215571TRLO0
XLON
9
1856.00
15:00:21
00077215627TRLO0
XLON
221
1856.00
15:00:21
00077215629TRLO0
XLON
250
1856.00
15:00:21
00077215628TRLO0
XLON
23
1862.00
15:15:45
00077216405TRLO0
XLON
48
1862.00
15:15:45
00077216406TRLO0
XLON
209
1862.00
15:15:45
00077216407TRLO0
XLON
513
1864.00
15:29:09
00077217240TRLO0
XLON
104
1864.00
15:29:09
00077217241TRLO0
XLON
47
1864.00
15:29:10
00077217242TRLO0
XLON
56
1864.00
15:31:07
00077217354TRLO0
XLON
5500
1864.00
15:36:56
00077217922TRLO0
XLON
48
1860.00
15:42:52
00077218166TRLO0
XLON
126
1860.00
15:42:52
00077218162TRLO0
XLON
130
1860.00
15:42:52
00077218163TRLO0
XLON
268
1860.00
15:42:52
00077218164TRLO0
XLON
267
1860.00
15:42:52
00077218165TRLO0
XLON
278
1860.00
15:42:52
00077218167TRLO0
XLON
272
1860.00
15:42:52
00077218168TRLO0
XLON
29
1866.00
16:07:25
00077219295TRLO0
XLON
14
1866.00
16:07:25
00077219296TRLO0
XLON
30
1866.00
16:13:25
00077219618TRLO0
XLON
22
1864.00
16:13:25
00077219619TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916