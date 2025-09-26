Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
26 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1896.7288 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
25 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1884.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1912.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1896.7288
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,005,374. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,005,374. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1896.5685
12,000
BATS Trading Europe
1897.1136
5,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
323
1912.00
09:01:36
00077166742TRLO0
XLON
141
1908.00
09:16:22
00077167212TRLO0
XLON
125
1908.00
09:16:22
00077167211TRLO0
XLON
237
1904.00
09:36:07
00077167789TRLO0
XLON
281
1900.00
10:09:35
00077168645TRLO0
XLON
78
1896.00
10:32:03
00077169172TRLO0
XLON
153
1896.00
10:32:03
00077169171TRLO0
XLON
253
1894.00
10:45:06
00077169521TRLO0
XLON
264
1896.00
10:58:32
00077170408TRLO0
XLON
247
1898.00
11:05:18
00077170635TRLO0
XLON
172
1898.00
11:26:22
00077171188TRLO0
XLON
108
1898.00
11:26:22
00077171187TRLO0
XLON
248
1896.00
11:45:30
00077171942TRLO0
XLON
205
1896.00
11:45:30
00077171941TRLO0
XLON
75
1896.00
11:45:30
00077171940TRLO0
XLON
14
1890.00
11:56:03
00077172194TRLO0
XLON
15
1890.00
11:58:18
00077172318TRLO0
XLON
202
1890.00
11:58:18
00077172317TRLO0
XLON
38
1884.00
12:00:00
00077172429TRLO0
XLON
123
1888.00
12:10:05
00077172646TRLO0
XLON
154
1888.00
12:10:05
00077172645TRLO0
XLON
236
1886.00
12:14:52
00077172880TRLO0
XLON
45
1886.00
12:14:52
00077172879TRLO0
XLON
132
1884.00
12:21:02
00077173122TRLO0
XLON
115
1884.00
12:21:02
00077173123TRLO0
XLON
6
1888.00
12:28:32
00077173369TRLO0
XLON
2
1888.00
12:30:10
00077173386TRLO0
XLON
260
1886.00
12:32:12
00077173436TRLO0
XLON
188
1886.00
13:02:16
00077174361TRLO0
XLON
47
1886.00
13:02:16
00077174360TRLO0
XLON
232
1886.00
13:02:16
00077174359TRLO0
XLON
51
1886.00
13:02:16
00077174358TRLO0
BATE
1
1896.00
13:11:18
00077174615TRLO0
BATE
15
1896.00
13:11:18
00077174614TRLO0
BATE
248
1896.00
13:12:28
00077174642TRLO0
BATE
261
1894.00
13:15:10
00077174731TRLO0
XLON
279
1894.00
13:15:10
00077174730TRLO0
XLON
116
1894.00
13:15:10
00077174729TRLO0
BATE
176
1894.00
13:15:10
00077174728TRLO0
BATE
191
1892.00
13:20:56
00077174910TRLO0
BATE
59
1892.00
13:20:56
00077174909TRLO0
BATE
247
1892.00
13:20:56
00077174911TRLO0
XLON
125
1890.00
13:33:05
00077175422TRLO0
BATE
154
1890.00
13:33:05
00077175421TRLO0
BATE
257
1890.00
13:33:05
00077175420TRLO0
XLON
251
1900.00
13:53:44
00077176468TRLO0
XLON
185
1898.00
13:55:48
00077176560TRLO0
BATE
45
1898.00
13:55:48
00077176559TRLO0
BATE
263
1896.00
13:58:10
00077176622TRLO0
XLON
253
1896.00
13:58:10
00077176621TRLO0
XLON
258
1896.00
13:58:10
00077176620TRLO0
BATE
73
1900.00
14:27:13
00077177735TRLO0
XLON
107
1900.00
14:27:13
00077177734TRLO0
XLON
80
1900.00
14:27:13
00077177733TRLO0
XLON
91
1900.00
14:28:18
00077177795TRLO0
XLON
260
1902.00
14:39:09
00077178436TRLO0
XLON
62
1900.00
14:39:19
00077178446TRLO0
BATE
269
1900.00
14:39:19
00077178451TRLO0
XLON
277
1900.00
14:39:19
00077178450TRLO0
XLON
262
1900.00
14:39:19
00077178449TRLO0
BATE
92
1900.00
14:39:19
00077178448TRLO0
BATE
100
1900.00
14:39:19
00077178447TRLO0
BATE
275
1896.00
14:41:44
00077178745TRLO0
BATE
3
1898.00
14:59:28
00077180375TRLO0
BATE
51
1896.00
14:59:34
00077180393TRLO0
XLON
235
1896.00
14:59:34
00077180391TRLO0
XLON
207
1896.00
14:59:34
00077180390TRLO0
XLON
106
1896.00
14:59:34
00077180389TRLO0
BATE
134
1896.00
14:59:34
00077180388TRLO0
BATE
13
1896.00
14:59:34
00077180392TRLO0
BATE
281
1898.00
15:08:36
00077180896TRLO0
XLON
247
1898.00
15:13:36
00077181243TRLO0
XLON
101
1898.00
15:15:32
00077181388TRLO0
BATE
155
1898.00
15:15:32
00077181387TRLO0
BATE
8
1898.00
15:15:32
00077181386TRLO0
BATE
4
1896.00
15:17:25
00077181501TRLO0
XLON
2
1896.00
15:17:30
00077181505TRLO0
XLON
2
1896.00
15:17:30
00077181504TRLO0
XLON
9
1896.00
15:17:30
00077181503TRLO0
XLON
237
1896.00
15:18:27
00077181574TRLO0
XLON
47
1896.00
15:18:27
00077181573TRLO0
XLON
197
1896.00
15:18:27
00077181572TRLO0
XLON
271
1896.00
15:18:27
00077181571TRLO0
BATE
4
1896.00
15:18:27
00077181570TRLO0
XLON
243
1896.00
15:18:27
00077181569TRLO0
BATE
414
1898.00
15:36:22
00077182813TRLO0
XLON
140
1898.00
15:39:32
00077183017TRLO0
XLON
84
1898.00
15:39:32
00077183016TRLO0
XLON
4
1898.00
15:39:32
00077183015TRLO0
XLON
82
1896.00
15:40:44
00077183097TRLO0
XLON
32
1900.00
15:46:08
00077183377TRLO0
BATE
28
1900.00
15:46:08
00077183380TRLO0
XLON
254
1900.00
15:46:08
00077183379TRLO0
BATE
14
1900.00
15:46:08
00077183378TRLO0
BATE
19
1900.00
15:48:08
00077183454TRLO0
XLON
81
1900.00
15:48:08
00077183456TRLO0
XLON
111
1900.00
15:48:08
00077183455TRLO0
XLON
19
1900.00
15:48:08
00077183457TRLO0
XLON
40
1902.00
15:54:10
00077183678TRLO0
XLON
73
1902.00
15:54:10
00077183677TRLO0
XLON
35
1902.00
15:54:10
00077183676TRLO0
XLON
70
1902.00
15:54:10
00077183675TRLO0
XLON
21
1902.00
15:54:10
00077183674TRLO0
XLON
259
1902.00
15:56:10
00077183778TRLO0
BATE
47
1902.00
15:56:38
00077183793TRLO0
BATE
110
1900.00
15:58:04
00077183859TRLO0
XLON
245
1900.00
15:58:04
00077183862TRLO0
XLON
165
1900.00
15:58:04
00077183861TRLO0
XLON
250
1900.00
15:58:04
00077183860TRLO0
BATE
260
1900.00
16:06:07
00077184284TRLO0
XLON
269
1900.00
16:06:10
00077184285TRLO0
BATE
244
1898.00
16:07:14
00077184331TRLO0
XLON
16
1898.00
16:07:14
00077184330TRLO0
XLON
269
1898.00
16:07:14
00077184329TRLO0
BATE
136
1896.00
16:10:27
00077184536TRLO0
XLON
125
1896.00
16:10:27
00077184537TRLO0
XLON
157
1900.00
16:15:41
00077184997TRLO0
BATE
268
1900.00
16:17:29
00077185079TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916