Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

26 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1896.7288 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 25 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 17,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1884.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1912.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1896.7288

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,005,374. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,005,374. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1896.5685 12,000 BATS Trading Europe 1897.1136 5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 323 1912.00 09:01:36 00077166742TRLO0 XLON 141 1908.00 09:16:22 00077167212TRLO0 XLON 125 1908.00 09:16:22 00077167211TRLO0 XLON 237 1904.00 09:36:07 00077167789TRLO0 XLON 281 1900.00 10:09:35 00077168645TRLO0 XLON 78 1896.00 10:32:03 00077169172TRLO0 XLON 153 1896.00 10:32:03 00077169171TRLO0 XLON 253 1894.00 10:45:06 00077169521TRLO0 XLON 264 1896.00 10:58:32 00077170408TRLO0 XLON 247 1898.00 11:05:18 00077170635TRLO0 XLON 172 1898.00 11:26:22 00077171188TRLO0 XLON 108 1898.00 11:26:22 00077171187TRLO0 XLON 248 1896.00 11:45:30 00077171942TRLO0 XLON 205 1896.00 11:45:30 00077171941TRLO0 XLON 75 1896.00 11:45:30 00077171940TRLO0 XLON 14 1890.00 11:56:03 00077172194TRLO0 XLON 15 1890.00 11:58:18 00077172318TRLO0 XLON 202 1890.00 11:58:18 00077172317TRLO0 XLON 38 1884.00 12:00:00 00077172429TRLO0 XLON 123 1888.00 12:10:05 00077172646TRLO0 XLON 154 1888.00 12:10:05 00077172645TRLO0 XLON 236 1886.00 12:14:52 00077172880TRLO0 XLON 45 1886.00 12:14:52 00077172879TRLO0 XLON 132 1884.00 12:21:02 00077173122TRLO0 XLON 115 1884.00 12:21:02 00077173123TRLO0 XLON 6 1888.00 12:28:32 00077173369TRLO0 XLON 2 1888.00 12:30:10 00077173386TRLO0 XLON 260 1886.00 12:32:12 00077173436TRLO0 XLON 188 1886.00 13:02:16 00077174361TRLO0 XLON 47 1886.00 13:02:16 00077174360TRLO0 XLON 232 1886.00 13:02:16 00077174359TRLO0 XLON 51 1886.00 13:02:16 00077174358TRLO0 BATE 1 1896.00 13:11:18 00077174615TRLO0 BATE 15 1896.00 13:11:18 00077174614TRLO0 BATE 248 1896.00 13:12:28 00077174642TRLO0 BATE 261 1894.00 13:15:10 00077174731TRLO0 XLON 279 1894.00 13:15:10 00077174730TRLO0 XLON 116 1894.00 13:15:10 00077174729TRLO0 BATE 176 1894.00 13:15:10 00077174728TRLO0 BATE 191 1892.00 13:20:56 00077174910TRLO0 BATE 59 1892.00 13:20:56 00077174909TRLO0 BATE 247 1892.00 13:20:56 00077174911TRLO0 XLON 125 1890.00 13:33:05 00077175422TRLO0 BATE 154 1890.00 13:33:05 00077175421TRLO0 BATE 257 1890.00 13:33:05 00077175420TRLO0 XLON 251 1900.00 13:53:44 00077176468TRLO0 XLON 185 1898.00 13:55:48 00077176560TRLO0 BATE 45 1898.00 13:55:48 00077176559TRLO0 BATE 263 1896.00 13:58:10 00077176622TRLO0 XLON 253 1896.00 13:58:10 00077176621TRLO0 XLON 258 1896.00 13:58:10 00077176620TRLO0 BATE 73 1900.00 14:27:13 00077177735TRLO0 XLON 107 1900.00 14:27:13 00077177734TRLO0 XLON 80 1900.00 14:27:13 00077177733TRLO0 XLON 91 1900.00 14:28:18 00077177795TRLO0 XLON 260 1902.00 14:39:09 00077178436TRLO0 XLON 62 1900.00 14:39:19 00077178446TRLO0 BATE 269 1900.00 14:39:19 00077178451TRLO0 XLON 277 1900.00 14:39:19 00077178450TRLO0 XLON 262 1900.00 14:39:19 00077178449TRLO0 BATE 92 1900.00 14:39:19 00077178448TRLO0 BATE 100 1900.00 14:39:19 00077178447TRLO0 BATE 275 1896.00 14:41:44 00077178745TRLO0 BATE 3 1898.00 14:59:28 00077180375TRLO0 BATE 51 1896.00 14:59:34 00077180393TRLO0 XLON 235 1896.00 14:59:34 00077180391TRLO0 XLON 207 1896.00 14:59:34 00077180390TRLO0 XLON 106 1896.00 14:59:34 00077180389TRLO0 BATE 134 1896.00 14:59:34 00077180388TRLO0 BATE 13 1896.00 14:59:34 00077180392TRLO0 BATE 281 1898.00 15:08:36 00077180896TRLO0 XLON 247 1898.00 15:13:36 00077181243TRLO0 XLON 101 1898.00 15:15:32 00077181388TRLO0 BATE 155 1898.00 15:15:32 00077181387TRLO0 BATE 8 1898.00 15:15:32 00077181386TRLO0 BATE 4 1896.00 15:17:25 00077181501TRLO0 XLON 2 1896.00 15:17:30 00077181505TRLO0 XLON 2 1896.00 15:17:30 00077181504TRLO0 XLON 9 1896.00 15:17:30 00077181503TRLO0 XLON 237 1896.00 15:18:27 00077181574TRLO0 XLON 47 1896.00 15:18:27 00077181573TRLO0 XLON 197 1896.00 15:18:27 00077181572TRLO0 XLON 271 1896.00 15:18:27 00077181571TRLO0 BATE 4 1896.00 15:18:27 00077181570TRLO0 XLON 243 1896.00 15:18:27 00077181569TRLO0 BATE 414 1898.00 15:36:22 00077182813TRLO0 XLON 140 1898.00 15:39:32 00077183017TRLO0 XLON 84 1898.00 15:39:32 00077183016TRLO0 XLON 4 1898.00 15:39:32 00077183015TRLO0 XLON 82 1896.00 15:40:44 00077183097TRLO0 XLON 32 1900.00 15:46:08 00077183377TRLO0 BATE 28 1900.00 15:46:08 00077183380TRLO0 XLON 254 1900.00 15:46:08 00077183379TRLO0 BATE 14 1900.00 15:46:08 00077183378TRLO0 BATE 19 1900.00 15:48:08 00077183454TRLO0 XLON 81 1900.00 15:48:08 00077183456TRLO0 XLON 111 1900.00 15:48:08 00077183455TRLO0 XLON 19 1900.00 15:48:08 00077183457TRLO0 XLON 40 1902.00 15:54:10 00077183678TRLO0 XLON 73 1902.00 15:54:10 00077183677TRLO0 XLON 35 1902.00 15:54:10 00077183676TRLO0 XLON 70 1902.00 15:54:10 00077183675TRLO0 XLON 21 1902.00 15:54:10 00077183674TRLO0 XLON 259 1902.00 15:56:10 00077183778TRLO0 BATE 47 1902.00 15:56:38 00077183793TRLO0 BATE 110 1900.00 15:58:04 00077183859TRLO0 XLON 245 1900.00 15:58:04 00077183862TRLO0 XLON 165 1900.00 15:58:04 00077183861TRLO0 XLON 250 1900.00 15:58:04 00077183860TRLO0 BATE 260 1900.00 16:06:07 00077184284TRLO0 XLON 269 1900.00 16:06:10 00077184285TRLO0 BATE 244 1898.00 16:07:14 00077184331TRLO0 XLON 16 1898.00 16:07:14 00077184330TRLO0 XLON 269 1898.00 16:07:14 00077184329TRLO0 BATE 136 1896.00 16:10:27 00077184536TRLO0 XLON 125 1896.00 16:10:27 00077184537TRLO0 XLON 157 1900.00 16:15:41 00077184997TRLO0 BATE 268 1900.00 16:17:29 00077185079TRLO0 XLON

