PR Newswire
26.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

26 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1896.7288 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

25 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1884.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1912.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1896.7288

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,005,374. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,005,374. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1896.5685

12,000

BATS Trading Europe

1897.1136

5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

323

1912.00

09:01:36

00077166742TRLO0

XLON

141

1908.00

09:16:22

00077167212TRLO0

XLON

125

1908.00

09:16:22

00077167211TRLO0

XLON

237

1904.00

09:36:07

00077167789TRLO0

XLON

281

1900.00

10:09:35

00077168645TRLO0

XLON

78

1896.00

10:32:03

00077169172TRLO0

XLON

153

1896.00

10:32:03

00077169171TRLO0

XLON

253

1894.00

10:45:06

00077169521TRLO0

XLON

264

1896.00

10:58:32

00077170408TRLO0

XLON

247

1898.00

11:05:18

00077170635TRLO0

XLON

172

1898.00

11:26:22

00077171188TRLO0

XLON

108

1898.00

11:26:22

00077171187TRLO0

XLON

248

1896.00

11:45:30

00077171942TRLO0

XLON

205

1896.00

11:45:30

00077171941TRLO0

XLON

75

1896.00

11:45:30

00077171940TRLO0

XLON

14

1890.00

11:56:03

00077172194TRLO0

XLON

15

1890.00

11:58:18

00077172318TRLO0

XLON

202

1890.00

11:58:18

00077172317TRLO0

XLON

38

1884.00

12:00:00

00077172429TRLO0

XLON

123

1888.00

12:10:05

00077172646TRLO0

XLON

154

1888.00

12:10:05

00077172645TRLO0

XLON

236

1886.00

12:14:52

00077172880TRLO0

XLON

45

1886.00

12:14:52

00077172879TRLO0

XLON

132

1884.00

12:21:02

00077173122TRLO0

XLON

115

1884.00

12:21:02

00077173123TRLO0

XLON

6

1888.00

12:28:32

00077173369TRLO0

XLON

2

1888.00

12:30:10

00077173386TRLO0

XLON

260

1886.00

12:32:12

00077173436TRLO0

XLON

188

1886.00

13:02:16

00077174361TRLO0

XLON

47

1886.00

13:02:16

00077174360TRLO0

XLON

232

1886.00

13:02:16

00077174359TRLO0

XLON

51

1886.00

13:02:16

00077174358TRLO0

BATE

1

1896.00

13:11:18

00077174615TRLO0

BATE

15

1896.00

13:11:18

00077174614TRLO0

BATE

248

1896.00

13:12:28

00077174642TRLO0

BATE

261

1894.00

13:15:10

00077174731TRLO0

XLON

279

1894.00

13:15:10

00077174730TRLO0

XLON

116

1894.00

13:15:10

00077174729TRLO0

BATE

176

1894.00

13:15:10

00077174728TRLO0

BATE

191

1892.00

13:20:56

00077174910TRLO0

BATE

59

1892.00

13:20:56

00077174909TRLO0

BATE

247

1892.00

13:20:56

00077174911TRLO0

XLON

125

1890.00

13:33:05

00077175422TRLO0

BATE

154

1890.00

13:33:05

00077175421TRLO0

BATE

257

1890.00

13:33:05

00077175420TRLO0

XLON

251

1900.00

13:53:44

00077176468TRLO0

XLON

185

1898.00

13:55:48

00077176560TRLO0

BATE

45

1898.00

13:55:48

00077176559TRLO0

BATE

263

1896.00

13:58:10

00077176622TRLO0

XLON

253

1896.00

13:58:10

00077176621TRLO0

XLON

258

1896.00

13:58:10

00077176620TRLO0

BATE

73

1900.00

14:27:13

00077177735TRLO0

XLON

107

1900.00

14:27:13

00077177734TRLO0

XLON

80

1900.00

14:27:13

00077177733TRLO0

XLON

91

1900.00

14:28:18

00077177795TRLO0

XLON

260

1902.00

14:39:09

00077178436TRLO0

XLON

62

1900.00

14:39:19

00077178446TRLO0

BATE

269

1900.00

14:39:19

00077178451TRLO0

XLON

277

1900.00

14:39:19

00077178450TRLO0

XLON

262

1900.00

14:39:19

00077178449TRLO0

BATE

92

1900.00

14:39:19

00077178448TRLO0

BATE

100

1900.00

14:39:19

00077178447TRLO0

BATE

275

1896.00

14:41:44

00077178745TRLO0

BATE

3

1898.00

14:59:28

00077180375TRLO0

BATE

51

1896.00

14:59:34

00077180393TRLO0

XLON

235

1896.00

14:59:34

00077180391TRLO0

XLON

207

1896.00

14:59:34

00077180390TRLO0

XLON

106

1896.00

14:59:34

00077180389TRLO0

BATE

134

1896.00

14:59:34

00077180388TRLO0

BATE

13

1896.00

14:59:34

00077180392TRLO0

BATE

281

1898.00

15:08:36

00077180896TRLO0

XLON

247

1898.00

15:13:36

00077181243TRLO0

XLON

101

1898.00

15:15:32

00077181388TRLO0

BATE

155

1898.00

15:15:32

00077181387TRLO0

BATE

8

1898.00

15:15:32

00077181386TRLO0

BATE

4

1896.00

15:17:25

00077181501TRLO0

XLON

2

1896.00

15:17:30

00077181505TRLO0

XLON

2

1896.00

15:17:30

00077181504TRLO0

XLON

9

1896.00

15:17:30

00077181503TRLO0

XLON

237

1896.00

15:18:27

00077181574TRLO0

XLON

47

1896.00

15:18:27

00077181573TRLO0

XLON

197

1896.00

15:18:27

00077181572TRLO0

XLON

271

1896.00

15:18:27

00077181571TRLO0

BATE

4

1896.00

15:18:27

00077181570TRLO0

XLON

243

1896.00

15:18:27

00077181569TRLO0

BATE

414

1898.00

15:36:22

00077182813TRLO0

XLON

140

1898.00

15:39:32

00077183017TRLO0

XLON

84

1898.00

15:39:32

00077183016TRLO0

XLON

4

1898.00

15:39:32

00077183015TRLO0

XLON

82

1896.00

15:40:44

00077183097TRLO0

XLON

32

1900.00

15:46:08

00077183377TRLO0

BATE

28

1900.00

15:46:08

00077183380TRLO0

XLON

254

1900.00

15:46:08

00077183379TRLO0

BATE

14

1900.00

15:46:08

00077183378TRLO0

BATE

19

1900.00

15:48:08

00077183454TRLO0

XLON

81

1900.00

15:48:08

00077183456TRLO0

XLON

111

1900.00

15:48:08

00077183455TRLO0

XLON

19

1900.00

15:48:08

00077183457TRLO0

XLON

40

1902.00

15:54:10

00077183678TRLO0

XLON

73

1902.00

15:54:10

00077183677TRLO0

XLON

35

1902.00

15:54:10

00077183676TRLO0

XLON

70

1902.00

15:54:10

00077183675TRLO0

XLON

21

1902.00

15:54:10

00077183674TRLO0

XLON

259

1902.00

15:56:10

00077183778TRLO0

BATE

47

1902.00

15:56:38

00077183793TRLO0

BATE

110

1900.00

15:58:04

00077183859TRLO0

XLON

245

1900.00

15:58:04

00077183862TRLO0

XLON

165

1900.00

15:58:04

00077183861TRLO0

XLON

250

1900.00

15:58:04

00077183860TRLO0

BATE

260

1900.00

16:06:07

00077184284TRLO0

XLON

269

1900.00

16:06:10

00077184285TRLO0

BATE

244

1898.00

16:07:14

00077184331TRLO0

XLON

16

1898.00

16:07:14

00077184330TRLO0

XLON

269

1898.00

16:07:14

00077184329TRLO0

BATE

136

1896.00

16:10:27

00077184536TRLO0

XLON

125

1896.00

16:10:27

00077184537TRLO0

XLON

157

1900.00

16:15:41

00077184997TRLO0

BATE

268

1900.00

16:17:29

00077185079TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
