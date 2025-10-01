Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
01.10.25 | 08:04
21,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1863.7571 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

30 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

25,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1842.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1876.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1863.7571

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,936,273. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,936,273. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1867.0320

20,000

BATS

1850.6576

5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

263

1862.00

08:33:04

00077222632TRLO0

XLON

261

1864.00

08:40:03

00077223079TRLO0

XLON

268

1864.00

08:40:03

00077223080TRLO0

XLON

258

1854.00

09:06:16

00077224025TRLO0

XLON

278

1864.00

09:24:49

00077224630TRLO0

XLON

137

1866.00

09:38:48

00077225151TRLO0

XLON

240

1872.00

09:46:15

00077225295TRLO0

XLON

271

1872.00

09:56:27

00077225601TRLO0

XLON

187

1876.00

10:18:05

00077226324TRLO0

XLON

69

1876.00

10:18:05

00077226325TRLO0

XLON

228

1874.00

10:18:31

00077226353TRLO0

XLON

277

1870.00

10:33:13

00077226687TRLO0

XLON

1

1868.00

10:42:13

00077226865TRLO0

XLON

205

1868.00

10:48:26

00077226999TRLO0

XLON

63

1868.00

10:48:26

00077227000TRLO0

XLON

275

1866.00

11:19:36

00077227960TRLO0

XLON

258

1866.00

11:19:36

00077227961TRLO0

XLON

104

1872.00

11:51:24

00077229323TRLO0

XLON

63

1872.00

11:51:24

00077229324TRLO0

XLON

60

1872.00

11:51:24

00077229325TRLO0

XLON

229

1872.00

12:05:24

00077229626TRLO0

XLON

6

1870.00

12:08:05

00077229668TRLO0

XLON

281

1872.00

12:38:56

00077230432TRLO0

XLON

106

1872.00

12:38:56

00077230433TRLO0

XLON

282

1872.00

12:38:56

00077230434TRLO0

XLON

263

1870.00

12:38:57

00077230435TRLO0

XLON

1

1870.00

12:38:57

00077230436TRLO0

XLON

37

1870.00

12:40:03

00077230481TRLO0

XLON

71

1870.00

13:06:55

00077231525TRLO0

XLON

75

1870.00

13:06:55

00077231526TRLO0

XLON

5

1870.00

13:06:55

00077231527TRLO0

XLON

30

1870.00

13:06:55

00077231528TRLO0

XLON

131

1870.00

13:06:55

00077231529TRLO0

XLON

71

1870.00

13:06:55

00077231530TRLO0

XLON

100

1870.00

13:16:06

00077231918TRLO0

XLON

13

1870.00

13:16:06

00077231919TRLO0

XLON

100

1870.00

13:16:23

00077231939TRLO0

XLON

154

1870.00

13:16:23

00077231940TRLO0

XLON

4

1872.00

13:24:00

00077232294TRLO0

XLON

54

1870.00

13:35:31

00077232729TRLO0

XLON

211

1870.00

13:35:31

00077232730TRLO0

XLON

71

1876.00

13:50:19

00077233502TRLO0

XLON

100

1876.00

13:50:19

00077233503TRLO0

XLON

88

1876.00

13:50:19

00077233504TRLO0

XLON

87

1876.00

13:50:19

00077233505TRLO0

XLON

270

1874.00

14:00:59

00077233797TRLO0

XLON

250

1874.00

14:00:59

00077233798TRLO0

XLON

40

1870.00

14:08:26

00077234241TRLO0

XLON

93

1870.00

14:08:26

00077234242TRLO0

XLON

10000

1870.00

14:18:46

00077235098TRLO0

XLON

278

1868.00

14:20:26

00077235165TRLO0

XLON

266

1860.00

14:28:00

00077235847TRLO0

XLON

53

1850.00

14:48:33

00077239781TRLO0

XLON

1

1850.00

14:49:32

00077239988TRLO0

XLON

175

1850.00

14:49:32

00077239989TRLO0

XLON

206

1850.00

14:51:54

00077240563TRLO0

XLON

31

1850.00

14:51:54

00077240564TRLO0

XLON

89

1844.00

15:00:54

00077241908TRLO0

XLON

175

1844.00

15:00:54

00077241909TRLO0

XLON

72

1842.00

15:20:02

00077243217TRLO0

XLON

253

1848.00

15:29:48

00077243732TRLO0

XLON

443

1848.00

15:29:48

00077243733TRLO0

BATE

264

1848.00

15:30:48

00077243800TRLO0

BATE

63

1848.00

15:31:02

00077243818TRLO0

BATE

141

1848.00

15:31:08

00077243826TRLO0

BATE

116

1848.00

15:31:48

00077243861TRLO0

XLON

21

1848.00

15:31:48

00077243862TRLO0

XLON

58

1848.00

15:31:48

00077243863TRLO0

XLON

241

1848.00

15:38:08

00077244474TRLO0

BATE

58

1848.00

15:40:41

00077244602TRLO0

BATE

83

1848.00

15:40:54

00077244605TRLO0

BATE

268

1848.00

15:41:22

00077244616TRLO0

XLON

106

1848.00

15:41:22

00077244615TRLO0

BATE

280

1850.00

15:46:02

00077244945TRLO0

BATE

192

1850.00

15:49:02

00077245113TRLO0

BATE

54

1850.00

15:49:02

00077245114TRLO0

BATE

233

1850.00

15:52:00

00077245259TRLO0

BATE

28

1850.00

15:52:02

00077245267TRLO0

XLON

248

1850.00

15:56:00

00077245538TRLO0

BATE

265

1850.00

16:00:11

00077245675TRLO0

BATE

8

1850.00

16:00:22

00077245680TRLO0

XLON

25

1850.00

16:00:22

00077245681TRLO0

XLON

14

1850.00

16:01:22

00077245721TRLO0

XLON

251

1850.00

16:01:22

00077245722TRLO0

XLON

184

1850.00

16:01:48

00077245731TRLO0

BATE

195

1848.00

16:02:12

00077245781TRLO0

XLON

70

1848.00

16:03:46

00077245857TRLO0

XLON

88

1848.00

16:03:46

00077245855TRLO0

BATE

352

1848.00

16:03:46

00077245856TRLO0

BATE

7

1852.00

16:08:39

00077246126TRLO0

BATE

261

1852.00

16:08:39

00077246127TRLO0

BATE

133

1852.00

16:09:33

00077246229TRLO0

BATE

13

1854.00

16:11:12

00077246377TRLO0

XLON

45

1854.00

16:11:12

00077246378TRLO0

XLON

5

1854.00

16:11:12

00077246379TRLO0

XLON

75

1852.00

16:11:12

00077246380TRLO0

BATE

5

1852.00

16:11:12

00077246381TRLO0

BATE

203

1852.00

16:11:12

00077246382TRLO0

BATE

147

1856.00

16:16:12

00077246850TRLO0

XLON

148

1854.00

16:16:24

00077246857TRLO0

XLON

264

1854.00

16:16:24

00077246856TRLO0

BATE

17

1856.00

16:16:38

00077246864TRLO0

BATE

259

1856.00

16:16:39

00077246865TRLO0

BATE

272

1856.00

16:17:39

00077246902TRLO0

BATE

44

1856.00

16:18:18

00077246936TRLO0

BATE

165

1856.00

16:20:48

00077247167TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
