Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

1 October 2025

1 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1863.7571 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 30 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1842.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1876.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1863.7571

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,936,273. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,936,273. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1867.0320 20,000 BATS 1850.6576 5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 263 1862.00 08:33:04 00077222632TRLO0 XLON 261 1864.00 08:40:03 00077223079TRLO0 XLON 268 1864.00 08:40:03 00077223080TRLO0 XLON 258 1854.00 09:06:16 00077224025TRLO0 XLON 278 1864.00 09:24:49 00077224630TRLO0 XLON 137 1866.00 09:38:48 00077225151TRLO0 XLON 240 1872.00 09:46:15 00077225295TRLO0 XLON 271 1872.00 09:56:27 00077225601TRLO0 XLON 187 1876.00 10:18:05 00077226324TRLO0 XLON 69 1876.00 10:18:05 00077226325TRLO0 XLON 228 1874.00 10:18:31 00077226353TRLO0 XLON 277 1870.00 10:33:13 00077226687TRLO0 XLON 1 1868.00 10:42:13 00077226865TRLO0 XLON 205 1868.00 10:48:26 00077226999TRLO0 XLON 63 1868.00 10:48:26 00077227000TRLO0 XLON 275 1866.00 11:19:36 00077227960TRLO0 XLON 258 1866.00 11:19:36 00077227961TRLO0 XLON 104 1872.00 11:51:24 00077229323TRLO0 XLON 63 1872.00 11:51:24 00077229324TRLO0 XLON 60 1872.00 11:51:24 00077229325TRLO0 XLON 229 1872.00 12:05:24 00077229626TRLO0 XLON 6 1870.00 12:08:05 00077229668TRLO0 XLON 281 1872.00 12:38:56 00077230432TRLO0 XLON 106 1872.00 12:38:56 00077230433TRLO0 XLON 282 1872.00 12:38:56 00077230434TRLO0 XLON 263 1870.00 12:38:57 00077230435TRLO0 XLON 1 1870.00 12:38:57 00077230436TRLO0 XLON 37 1870.00 12:40:03 00077230481TRLO0 XLON 71 1870.00 13:06:55 00077231525TRLO0 XLON 75 1870.00 13:06:55 00077231526TRLO0 XLON 5 1870.00 13:06:55 00077231527TRLO0 XLON 30 1870.00 13:06:55 00077231528TRLO0 XLON 131 1870.00 13:06:55 00077231529TRLO0 XLON 71 1870.00 13:06:55 00077231530TRLO0 XLON 100 1870.00 13:16:06 00077231918TRLO0 XLON 13 1870.00 13:16:06 00077231919TRLO0 XLON 100 1870.00 13:16:23 00077231939TRLO0 XLON 154 1870.00 13:16:23 00077231940TRLO0 XLON 4 1872.00 13:24:00 00077232294TRLO0 XLON 54 1870.00 13:35:31 00077232729TRLO0 XLON 211 1870.00 13:35:31 00077232730TRLO0 XLON 71 1876.00 13:50:19 00077233502TRLO0 XLON 100 1876.00 13:50:19 00077233503TRLO0 XLON 88 1876.00 13:50:19 00077233504TRLO0 XLON 87 1876.00 13:50:19 00077233505TRLO0 XLON 270 1874.00 14:00:59 00077233797TRLO0 XLON 250 1874.00 14:00:59 00077233798TRLO0 XLON 40 1870.00 14:08:26 00077234241TRLO0 XLON 93 1870.00 14:08:26 00077234242TRLO0 XLON 10000 1870.00 14:18:46 00077235098TRLO0 XLON 278 1868.00 14:20:26 00077235165TRLO0 XLON 266 1860.00 14:28:00 00077235847TRLO0 XLON 53 1850.00 14:48:33 00077239781TRLO0 XLON 1 1850.00 14:49:32 00077239988TRLO0 XLON 175 1850.00 14:49:32 00077239989TRLO0 XLON 206 1850.00 14:51:54 00077240563TRLO0 XLON 31 1850.00 14:51:54 00077240564TRLO0 XLON 89 1844.00 15:00:54 00077241908TRLO0 XLON 175 1844.00 15:00:54 00077241909TRLO0 XLON 72 1842.00 15:20:02 00077243217TRLO0 XLON 253 1848.00 15:29:48 00077243732TRLO0 XLON 443 1848.00 15:29:48 00077243733TRLO0 BATE 264 1848.00 15:30:48 00077243800TRLO0 BATE 63 1848.00 15:31:02 00077243818TRLO0 BATE 141 1848.00 15:31:08 00077243826TRLO0 BATE 116 1848.00 15:31:48 00077243861TRLO0 XLON 21 1848.00 15:31:48 00077243862TRLO0 XLON 58 1848.00 15:31:48 00077243863TRLO0 XLON 241 1848.00 15:38:08 00077244474TRLO0 BATE 58 1848.00 15:40:41 00077244602TRLO0 BATE 83 1848.00 15:40:54 00077244605TRLO0 BATE 268 1848.00 15:41:22 00077244616TRLO0 XLON 106 1848.00 15:41:22 00077244615TRLO0 BATE 280 1850.00 15:46:02 00077244945TRLO0 BATE 192 1850.00 15:49:02 00077245113TRLO0 BATE 54 1850.00 15:49:02 00077245114TRLO0 BATE 233 1850.00 15:52:00 00077245259TRLO0 BATE 28 1850.00 15:52:02 00077245267TRLO0 XLON 248 1850.00 15:56:00 00077245538TRLO0 BATE 265 1850.00 16:00:11 00077245675TRLO0 BATE 8 1850.00 16:00:22 00077245680TRLO0 XLON 25 1850.00 16:00:22 00077245681TRLO0 XLON 14 1850.00 16:01:22 00077245721TRLO0 XLON 251 1850.00 16:01:22 00077245722TRLO0 XLON 184 1850.00 16:01:48 00077245731TRLO0 BATE 195 1848.00 16:02:12 00077245781TRLO0 XLON 70 1848.00 16:03:46 00077245857TRLO0 XLON 88 1848.00 16:03:46 00077245855TRLO0 BATE 352 1848.00 16:03:46 00077245856TRLO0 BATE 7 1852.00 16:08:39 00077246126TRLO0 BATE 261 1852.00 16:08:39 00077246127TRLO0 BATE 133 1852.00 16:09:33 00077246229TRLO0 BATE 13 1854.00 16:11:12 00077246377TRLO0 XLON 45 1854.00 16:11:12 00077246378TRLO0 XLON 5 1854.00 16:11:12 00077246379TRLO0 XLON 75 1852.00 16:11:12 00077246380TRLO0 BATE 5 1852.00 16:11:12 00077246381TRLO0 BATE 203 1852.00 16:11:12 00077246382TRLO0 BATE 147 1856.00 16:16:12 00077246850TRLO0 XLON 148 1854.00 16:16:24 00077246857TRLO0 XLON 264 1854.00 16:16:24 00077246856TRLO0 BATE 17 1856.00 16:16:38 00077246864TRLO0 BATE 259 1856.00 16:16:39 00077246865TRLO0 BATE 272 1856.00 16:17:39 00077246902TRLO0 BATE 44 1856.00 16:18:18 00077246936TRLO0 BATE 165 1856.00 16:20:48 00077247167TRLO0 BATE

