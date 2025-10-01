Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
October 01
1 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1863.7571 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
30 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
25,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1842.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1876.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1863.7571
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,936,273. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,936,273. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1867.0320
20,000
BATS
1850.6576
5,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
263
1862.00
08:33:04
00077222632TRLO0
XLON
261
1864.00
08:40:03
00077223079TRLO0
XLON
268
1864.00
08:40:03
00077223080TRLO0
XLON
258
1854.00
09:06:16
00077224025TRLO0
XLON
278
1864.00
09:24:49
00077224630TRLO0
XLON
137
1866.00
09:38:48
00077225151TRLO0
XLON
240
1872.00
09:46:15
00077225295TRLO0
XLON
271
1872.00
09:56:27
00077225601TRLO0
XLON
187
1876.00
10:18:05
00077226324TRLO0
XLON
69
1876.00
10:18:05
00077226325TRLO0
XLON
228
1874.00
10:18:31
00077226353TRLO0
XLON
277
1870.00
10:33:13
00077226687TRLO0
XLON
1
1868.00
10:42:13
00077226865TRLO0
XLON
205
1868.00
10:48:26
00077226999TRLO0
XLON
63
1868.00
10:48:26
00077227000TRLO0
XLON
275
1866.00
11:19:36
00077227960TRLO0
XLON
258
1866.00
11:19:36
00077227961TRLO0
XLON
104
1872.00
11:51:24
00077229323TRLO0
XLON
63
1872.00
11:51:24
00077229324TRLO0
XLON
60
1872.00
11:51:24
00077229325TRLO0
XLON
229
1872.00
12:05:24
00077229626TRLO0
XLON
6
1870.00
12:08:05
00077229668TRLO0
XLON
281
1872.00
12:38:56
00077230432TRLO0
XLON
106
1872.00
12:38:56
00077230433TRLO0
XLON
282
1872.00
12:38:56
00077230434TRLO0
XLON
263
1870.00
12:38:57
00077230435TRLO0
XLON
1
1870.00
12:38:57
00077230436TRLO0
XLON
37
1870.00
12:40:03
00077230481TRLO0
XLON
71
1870.00
13:06:55
00077231525TRLO0
XLON
75
1870.00
13:06:55
00077231526TRLO0
XLON
5
1870.00
13:06:55
00077231527TRLO0
XLON
30
1870.00
13:06:55
00077231528TRLO0
XLON
131
1870.00
13:06:55
00077231529TRLO0
XLON
71
1870.00
13:06:55
00077231530TRLO0
XLON
100
1870.00
13:16:06
00077231918TRLO0
XLON
13
1870.00
13:16:06
00077231919TRLO0
XLON
100
1870.00
13:16:23
00077231939TRLO0
XLON
154
1870.00
13:16:23
00077231940TRLO0
XLON
4
1872.00
13:24:00
00077232294TRLO0
XLON
54
1870.00
13:35:31
00077232729TRLO0
XLON
211
1870.00
13:35:31
00077232730TRLO0
XLON
71
1876.00
13:50:19
00077233502TRLO0
XLON
100
1876.00
13:50:19
00077233503TRLO0
XLON
88
1876.00
13:50:19
00077233504TRLO0
XLON
87
1876.00
13:50:19
00077233505TRLO0
XLON
270
1874.00
14:00:59
00077233797TRLO0
XLON
250
1874.00
14:00:59
00077233798TRLO0
XLON
40
1870.00
14:08:26
00077234241TRLO0
XLON
93
1870.00
14:08:26
00077234242TRLO0
XLON
10000
1870.00
14:18:46
00077235098TRLO0
XLON
278
1868.00
14:20:26
00077235165TRLO0
XLON
266
1860.00
14:28:00
00077235847TRLO0
XLON
53
1850.00
14:48:33
00077239781TRLO0
XLON
1
1850.00
14:49:32
00077239988TRLO0
XLON
175
1850.00
14:49:32
00077239989TRLO0
XLON
206
1850.00
14:51:54
00077240563TRLO0
XLON
31
1850.00
14:51:54
00077240564TRLO0
XLON
89
1844.00
15:00:54
00077241908TRLO0
XLON
175
1844.00
15:00:54
00077241909TRLO0
XLON
72
1842.00
15:20:02
00077243217TRLO0
XLON
253
1848.00
15:29:48
00077243732TRLO0
XLON
443
1848.00
15:29:48
00077243733TRLO0
BATE
264
1848.00
15:30:48
00077243800TRLO0
BATE
63
1848.00
15:31:02
00077243818TRLO0
BATE
141
1848.00
15:31:08
00077243826TRLO0
BATE
116
1848.00
15:31:48
00077243861TRLO0
XLON
21
1848.00
15:31:48
00077243862TRLO0
XLON
58
1848.00
15:31:48
00077243863TRLO0
XLON
241
1848.00
15:38:08
00077244474TRLO0
BATE
58
1848.00
15:40:41
00077244602TRLO0
BATE
83
1848.00
15:40:54
00077244605TRLO0
BATE
268
1848.00
15:41:22
00077244616TRLO0
XLON
106
1848.00
15:41:22
00077244615TRLO0
BATE
280
1850.00
15:46:02
00077244945TRLO0
BATE
192
1850.00
15:49:02
00077245113TRLO0
BATE
54
1850.00
15:49:02
00077245114TRLO0
BATE
233
1850.00
15:52:00
00077245259TRLO0
BATE
28
1850.00
15:52:02
00077245267TRLO0
XLON
248
1850.00
15:56:00
00077245538TRLO0
BATE
265
1850.00
16:00:11
00077245675TRLO0
BATE
8
1850.00
16:00:22
00077245680TRLO0
XLON
25
1850.00
16:00:22
00077245681TRLO0
XLON
14
1850.00
16:01:22
00077245721TRLO0
XLON
251
1850.00
16:01:22
00077245722TRLO0
XLON
184
1850.00
16:01:48
00077245731TRLO0
BATE
195
1848.00
16:02:12
00077245781TRLO0
XLON
70
1848.00
16:03:46
00077245857TRLO0
XLON
88
1848.00
16:03:46
00077245855TRLO0
BATE
352
1848.00
16:03:46
00077245856TRLO0
BATE
7
1852.00
16:08:39
00077246126TRLO0
BATE
261
1852.00
16:08:39
00077246127TRLO0
BATE
133
1852.00
16:09:33
00077246229TRLO0
BATE
13
1854.00
16:11:12
00077246377TRLO0
XLON
45
1854.00
16:11:12
00077246378TRLO0
XLON
5
1854.00
16:11:12
00077246379TRLO0
XLON
75
1852.00
16:11:12
00077246380TRLO0
BATE
5
1852.00
16:11:12
00077246381TRLO0
BATE
203
1852.00
16:11:12
00077246382TRLO0
BATE
147
1856.00
16:16:12
00077246850TRLO0
XLON
148
1854.00
16:16:24
00077246857TRLO0
XLON
264
1854.00
16:16:24
00077246856TRLO0
BATE
17
1856.00
16:16:38
00077246864TRLO0
BATE
259
1856.00
16:16:39
00077246865TRLO0
BATE
272
1856.00
16:17:39
00077246902TRLO0
BATE
44
1856.00
16:18:18
00077246936TRLO0
BATE
165
1856.00
16:20:48
00077247167TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916