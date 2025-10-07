Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTC Pink: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from the September 2025 drilling program at its 100% owned Black Pearl graphite project ("Black Pearl"). The drill program encountered significant mineralization located near to surface as outlined below and has confirmed this favourable geologic setting is similar to the major graphite deposits of the Lac des Iles region of Quebec.

Black Pearl is a large property consisting of 84 claims covering 4,149 hectares which is unexplored outside the current area of drilling. Graphano plans to complete an airborne geophysical survey of the property to identify additional new targets/trends, as well as extensions to the discovery area. The Black Pearl claims are located immediately east of Graphano's advanced-staged Standard Mine project (Figure 1).

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "These initial drill results validate our exploration model and confirm the presence of strong graphite mineralization at Black Pearl. The grades and near-surface continuity are very encouraging, and we are confident this project has the potential to become a significant addition to Graphano's portfolio of graphite assets in Quebec."

This first ever drill program at Black Pearl was designed to test several of the multiple conductive trends identified during recent ground geophysical programs, with the objectives of expanding the known graphite mineralization, enhance the structural understanding, and to broadly evaluate the deposit's larger scale potential.

Key Highlights (See Full Results in Table 1)

Black Pearl was discovered by prospecting with subsequent trenching, channel sampling and limited ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysical surveys.

42 channel samples collected within an approximate 1,200 m2 stripped bedrock area averaged 13.2% graphitic carbon (Cg). Surface channel sample results include 15.1% Cg over 14 metres (m) and 17.9% Cg over 9 m.

Current Holes

Drill Hole BP25-01 intersected 11.33% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 8.61 metres (m) starting at 18.64 m drilled depth;

Drill Hole ST25-02 intersected two zones of 4.53% Cg over 5.50 m at 20.50 m, and 7.95% Cg over 3.75 m at 31.90 m; and

Drill Hole ST25-03 intersected three zones of 7.37% Cg over 4.70 m at 12.00 m, 7.01% Cg over 3.14 m at 38.86 m, and 4.77% Cg over 6.50m at 44.50 m;

(Note: All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. True widths are not currently known.)

Three of the five drill holes reported in this update (Holes BP25-01, 02 and 03) were drilled on L0N. Holes BP25-01 and 02 tested the down dip extent of mineralization in the stripped bedrock area, located along the western conductive trend. Hole BP25-03. collared ~ 130 m east, was drilled to evaluate the eastern conductive trend. The holes encountered multiple, southeasterly dipping mineralized zones ranging from 0.5 m to 8.6 m in drilled thickness. The mineralization has been traced from surface to a vertical depth of approximately 35 m and remains open for continued expansion at depth. Hole BP25-04 located 100 m along trend to the north of BP25-03 successfully extended the mineralization and host stratigraphy. Hole BP25-05 was drilled to evaluate a separate surface occurrence and conductive anomaly on L100N at 0+50W. Narrow, lower grade mineralization explained this target. Full assay results from the five holes are presented in Table 1 and drill hole locations in Figure 2. Further assay results are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Table 1 - Drill Hole Results

Black Pearl Graphite Project 2025 Exploration Drill Results Hole No. Azimuth

(True) Dip Grid

Northing Grid

Easting From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) A1 % Cg BP25-01 275 -45 L0+05N 0+20E 10.83 11.32 0.49 15.10 18.64 27.25 8.61 11.33 45.95 46.80 0.85 6.73 BP25-02 275 -85 L0+05N 0+27E 12.73 13.21 0.48 6.46 20.50 26.00 5.50 4.53 including 23.00 26.00 3.00 6.65 31.90 35.65 3.75 7.95 BP25-03 275 -45 L0+05N 1+56E 12.00 16.70 4.70 7.37 25.14 25.64 0.50 9.94 38.86 42.00 3.14 7.01 44.50 51.00 6.50 4.77 BP25-04 275 -45 L1+00N 1+45E 8.25 10.30 2.05 4.95 30.16 30.90 0.74 3.55 47.75 48.15 0.40 4.92 BP25-05 275 -45 L0+95N 0+00E 35.90 36.70 0.80 2.43 Notes: A1 Intervals are core length. True width will be defined with additional drilling In hole BP25-03, the interval from 12.0 to 16.7 metres grading 7.37% Cg over 4.7 metres includes a sample interval (from 12.0 to 13.0 metres) grading 8.09% Cg which had 30% core recovery. UTM Nad 83, Zone 18

Select samples from the nine holes drilled at Black Pearl were submitted for assay analysis. A total of 620 m were drilled during the program. All drill core samples were sampled, stored and shipped using industry best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The core sample program also included field duplicates, blanks and a graphite standard sample for quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) purposes.

Figure 1 - Map of Graphano Claims and Black Pearl Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/269369_57136d2e5406daa3_003full.jpg

Figure 2 - Map with the location of the drill holes at Standard

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/269369_57136d2e5406daa3_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

