

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L,ZEG.DE,AZN.ST) announced that baxdrostat met the primary endpoint in the Bax24 Phase III trial, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (SBP) compared to placebo at 12 weeks. The blood pressure-lowering effect was consistent throughout the 24-hour period, including early morning hours when cardiovascular risk is elevated in hypertensive patients.



The trial enrolled patients with treatment-resistant hypertension (rHTN), who received either 2mg of baxdrostat or placebo alongside standard of care. Baxdrostat was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile in line with previous findings from the BaxHTN trial.



Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: 'This second Phase III trial of baxdrostat shows substantial improvement in blood pressure, which reflects its durable half-life of up to 30 hours and highly selective inhibition of aldosterone synthase.'



Baxdrostat is currently being investigated as a monotherapy for hypertension and primary aldosteronism, and in combination with dapagliflozin for chronic kidney disease and the prevention of heart failure in high-risk patients.



AZN closed Monday's regular trading at $85.49 up $0.18 or 0.21%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $2.27 or 2.66%.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News