Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A3C5BM | ISIN: SE0015812128 | Ticker-Symbol: 9LY
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 08:06
1,030 Euro
+1,48 % +0,015
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.10.2025 08:30 Uhr
Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Nordisk Bergteknik signs a strategic partnership agreement with Norwegian company Oden

Nordisk Bergteknik has entered a strategic partnership agreement with the Norwegian housing company Oden. The ambition is to act as the main contractor for foundation and concrete projects in connection with Oden's plans to develop its land bank, which has the potential for nearly 1,000 homes, divided into nine separate phases. The partnership agreement gives Nordisk Bergteknik access to a number of major projects without additional tender processes.


From left to right: Knut Ola Evensen, CFO of Oden; Ole Solbjørg, CEO of Oden; and Oddbjørn Røed, Country Manager Norway at Nordisk Bergteknik.

"The agreement provides predictability regarding pricing and creates a strong potential order backlog for Nordisk Bergteknik in the region. The residential projects, planned to be built over a nine-year period, will be concentrated in the area of Vestfold Fylke in Norway", says Nordisk Bergteknik's Norwegian Country Manager, Oddbjørn Røed.

Oden has a land bank with a total potential to build nearly 1,000 homes in the Vestfold region over time. If all nine phases are carried out, the total contract value is estimated at just over NOK 1 billion, spread over a nine-year period.

"In recent months, we have experienced great interest in our housing development plans for the Vestfold region. This has made us even more confident in our long-term strategy - with a highly focused investment in a very attractive area. Nordisk Bergteknik is a large and well-recognized group listed in Sweden, but with parts of its roots in Vestfold. They therefore know the region well, which provides additional security for both parties and ensures predictability for the foundation and concrete work, while also facilitating planning and design", says Oden's CEO, Ole Solbjørg.

Nordisk Bergteknik will provide ongoing information about the start of each phase and its contract value.

"We are impressed by the vision Oden has presented. The Vestfold region is a very exciting market for housing development - and we believe that Oden has perfectly timed the coming upswing in the property market", says Nordisk Bergteknik's Norwegian Country Manager, Oddbjørn Røed.

For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Oddbjørn Røed, Country Manager Norway, +47 913 81 809 oddbjorn.roed@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik
Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.


