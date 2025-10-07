

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a flat start and a subsequent drop, France's benchmark index CAC 40 climbed into positive territory on Tuesday with a few big name stocks finding some support after previous session's decline.



However, the mood in the market remains cautious due to political concerns. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who resigned on Monday, has been asked to continue negotiations with other political parties to try and end the current crisis.



The CAC 40, which dropped to 7,934.13 earlier in the session, was up 5.55 points or 0.07% at 7,977.33 a few minutes ago.



Kering is up with a gain of nearly 6% following Morgan Stanley upgrading the stock to 'overweight.' LVMH, which has also been upgraded to 'overweight' by MS, is gaining 2.85%.



Renault is up 2%. L'Oreal and Stellantis are gaining more than 1%. Airbus, Euronext, Safran and Bureau Veritas are up with modest gains.



Among the loesrs, ArcelorMittal is down 1.9%, Bouygues is declining by about 1.4%, Carrefour is down 1.3% and Unibail Rodamco is down 1.2%.



On the economic front, data released by the Customs Office showed France's trade deficit narrowed to €5.5 billion in August 2025 from a revised €5.7 billion in July. This marks the smallest figure since December 2024.



Exports were stable at €51.8 billion, while imports fell 0.4% to €57.3 billion in August.



