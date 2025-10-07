Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce production results for the three months ("Q3") and nine months ended September 30, 2025, along with an update on operations at its two Canadian cornerstone assets: the Valentine Gold Mine ("Valentine") in Newfoundland & Labrador and the Greenstone Gold Mine ("Greenstone") in Ontario.

Darren Hall, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "Equinox Gold delivered a solid third quarter, producing a record consolidated 236,470 ounces of gold, reflecting the strength of our expanded portfolio following the merger completed in June. Even after the divestment of our Nevada assets, we remain on track to deliver in the mid-range of our consolidated annual gold production guidance of 785,000 to 915,000 ounces.

"At Greenstone, operational performance improved meaningfully during the quarter. In Q3 mining rates exceeded 185,000 tonnes per day, a 10% increase over Q2 and a 21% increase over Q1. Importantly, mill grades improved 13% in Q3 to 1.05 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, with September averaging above 1.3 g/t gold. While we anticipate Greenstone's full-year production to be at the lower end of guidance of 220,000 to 260,000 ounces, the progress being made in both mining and milling, together with increasing grades, supports our confidence in Greenstone delivering a strong Q4 and continuing that momentum into 2026.

"Valentine delivered first gold ahead of schedule on September 14, with commissioning progressing well since introducing ore into the circuit on August 27. Through September 30, the plant averaged 57% of nameplate capacity, with more than 23% of days exceeding nameplate. As Valentine continues to ramp-up operations, we anticipate producing 15,000 to 30,000 ounces of gold in Q4 and delivering consistent nameplate capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year by Q2 2026.

"During Q3 we also strengthened our balance sheet, reducing debt by US$139 million. Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed the divestment of Nevada assets for US$115 million. These actions demonstrate our disciplined approach to capital allocation, deleveraging, and focus on unlocking value across our portfolio.

"With Greenstone ramping up, Valentine now producing gold, and our balance sheet stronger, Equinox Gold is well positioned to deliver on 2025 expectations and create additional value for all stakeholders in 2026."

Highlights

First gold poured at Valentine ahead of schedule on September 14, 2025, marking the launch of a second Canadian cornerstone asset (watch the gold pour video here)

ahead of schedule on September 14, 2025, marking the launch of a second Canadian cornerstone asset (watch the gold pour video here) Consolidated year-to-date gold production of 634,428 ounces , excluding Los Filos, Castle Mountain and Valentine Q1: 182,089 ounces, including 44,449 ounces from Greenstone and 71,539 ounces from the Calibre assets Q2: 219,123 ounces, including 51,274 ounces from Greenstone and 72,823 ounces from the Calibre assets Q3: 233,216 ounces, including 56,029 ounces from Greenstone, 71,119 ounces from Nicaragua, 67,629 ounces from Brazil, 27,642 from Mesquite and 10,797 ounces from Pan

, excluding Los Filos, Castle Mountain and Valentine Cash and equivalents of $359 million at September 30, 2025

at September 30, 2025 Valentine commissioning progressing well , with throughput averaging 57% of nameplate through September and more than 23% of days operating above nameplate of 6,850 tonnes per day

, with throughput averaging 57% of nameplate through September and more than 23% of days operating above nameplate of 6,850 tonnes per day Greenstone operational improvements yielding positive results: Ex-pit mining increased 10% in Q3 vs Q2, averaging 185,000 tonnes per day Process grades increased 13% in Q3 vs Q2, averaging 1.05 g/t with September above 1.3 g/t gold

Castle Mountain Phase 2 federal record of decision targeted for December 2026, following acceptance of the project into the United States Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 program

federal record of decision targeted for December 2026, following acceptance of the project into the United States Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 program Portfolio optimization underway with sale of non-core Nevada assets for US$115 million (see news release dated August 7, 2025 - the transaction closed on October 1, 2025)

(see news release dated August 7, 2025 - the transaction closed on October 1, 2025) US$139.2 million of debt retired , with conversion of September 2020 convertible notes

, with conversion of September 2020 convertible notes Resource expansion and discovery drilling continues across the portfolio with significant activity in Newfoundland, Nicaragua, and Mesquite, and recently commenced exploration activity at Los Filos

Positive exploration results during Q3 included: Resource-expansion drilling at El Limon Mine Complex yielding the highest-grade gold mineralization discovered to date on the property (36.77 g/t gold over 6.9 metres, 8.55 g/t gold over 14.6 metres and 10.19 g/t gold over 6.0 metres) (see news release dated July 28, 2025)

results during Q3 included:

Q3 Greenstone Operational Details

During the quarter, open pit mining totaled 3.8 million ore tonnes at an average grade of 0.91 g/t gold and the mill processed 1.9 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.05 g/t gold. The difference between mined grades and mill feed grades is primarily attributable to timing of stockpile movements.

Q3 2025 Conference Call Details

Equinox Gold will release its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, November 6, 2025, commencing at 7:00am PT (10:00am ET). The webcast will be available for replay on Equinox Gold's website until May 6, 2026.

Conference call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-833-752-3366

International callers: +1 647-846-2813

Webcast login

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was approved by David Schonfeldt, P. Geo., VP Mine Geology for Equinox Gold and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

