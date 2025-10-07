Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for September 2025

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported September 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire® (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.
September 2025 and Year-to-Date Highlights
- MIAX launched the MIAX Sapphire options trading floor in Miami on September 12, 2025, providing its market participants access to 100% of the multi-listed U.S. options market across the MIAX Exchange Group.
- MIAX Exchange Group set a number of volume and market share records in September 2025 including:
- Daily market share record of 20.0% on September 23, 2025
- Monthly market share record of 17.6% in September 2025
- Year-to-date (YTD) market share record of 16.7%
- Monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 10.8 million contracts, a 73.1% increase from September 2024
- YTD ADV record of 9.0 million contracts, a 40.4% increase from the same period in 2024
- MIAX Futures reached a record YTD ADV of 14,633 contracts through September 2025, a 14.1% increase from the same period in 2024.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below.
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1)
Year-to-Date Comparison
Sep-25
Sep-24
% Chg
Aug-25
% Chg
Sep-25
Sep-24
% Chg
U.S. Multi-list Options
Trading Days
21
20
21
186
188
U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's)
61,299
43,955
39.5 %
54,909
11.6 %
53,989
43,279
24.7 %
MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's)
10,787
6,230
73.1 %
9,525
13.2 %
9,002
6,412
40.4 %
MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share
17.6 %
14.2 %
24.2 %
17.3 %
1.4 %
16.7 %
14.8 %
12.5 %
U.S. Equities
U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions)
18,309
11,858
54.4 %
16,379
11.8 %
17,195
11,675
47.3 %
MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions)
205
203
0.9 %
169
20.9 %
187
201
-7.4 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.1 %
1.7 %
-34.7 %
1.0 %
8.2 %
1.1 %
1.7 %
-37.1 %
MIAX Futures Exchange
Trading Days
21
20
21
187
188
MIAX Futures ADV
5,973
9,260
-35.5 %
11,190
-46.6 %
14,633
12,828
14.1 %
1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.
About MIAX
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX® operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, MIAXdx, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.
