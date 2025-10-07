EMCORE Corporation: EMCORE Reintroduces the Industry-Favorite DSP-1750 Fiber Optic Gyroscope with Next-Generation Performance and Design

BUDD LAKE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / EMCORE LLC, a leading provider of advanced inertial sensors serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the launch of the TAC-DSP-1750 Fiber Optic Gyroscope (FOG). The new TAC-DSP-1750 marks the return of a proven industry favorite, the legacy DSP-1750, now re-engineered with EMCORE's state-of-the-art Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC) technology and modernized electronics for higher performance, improved reliability, and expanded applications.

The TAC-DSP-1750 series includes both single and dual-axis tactical-grade FOGs designed for demanding commercial and military platforms. It launches as the smallest high-performance single or dual-axis FOG available in the marketplace today, delivering exceptional precision in an ultra-compact form factor that opens new possibilities for size, weight, and power-constrained systems.

With its compact, lightweight housing and lower power electronics, the new design enhances performance while expanding deployment possibilities across autonomous and stabilized systems. Featuring EMCORE's proprietary PIC Inside design, the TAC-DSP-1750 delivers exceptional bias stability and low noise (VRW) performance through advanced photonic gyro design. It offers outstanding environmental robustness, including superior shock and vibration tolerance, flexible integration with common power and communication interfaces, and backward compatibility with the legacy DSP-1750 to ensure a smooth upgrade path for existing users.

The TAC-DSP-1750 builds upon EMCORE's proven TAC-450 tactical platform, sharing common software, electronics, and circuit boards for simplified integration and logistics across the TAC product family.

Designed for today's most challenging applications including autonomous vehicles, drones, AUVs, ROVs, and platform stabilization systems, the TAC-DSP-1750 offers engineers multiple configuration options to meet precise performance requirements across transportation, defense, agriculture, construction, and mining industries.

"The DSP-1750 has been one of the most trusted unhoused FOGs in the industry," Zach Lincolnhol, VP Sales & Marketing, EMCORE. "By combining that proven foundation with our latest PIC technology, the new TAC-DSP-1750 delivers modern performance in a familiar form factor, bringing time-tested performance into a new era of technology."

For more information about EMCORE's TAC-DSP-1750 Fiber Optic Gyroscopes and the complete TAC product line, visit https://www.emcore.com

