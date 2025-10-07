Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("Atomic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired 5 claims totaling 20,743.5 hectares from DG Resource Management Ltd. ("DGRM") to increase its Mozzie Lake project to 26,073.5 hectares. The new claims significantly increase the exploration potential of the Mozzie Lake project located in northern Saskatchewan.

The Mozzie Lake project lies within the Pinkham Lake zone of the Charlebois-Higgingson Lake uranium district approximately 25 kilometres northeast of the Athabasca basin. Two programs of diamond drilling in 1967 and 1968 identified an historic estimate of 208,300 tons grading 0.118 per cent triuranium octoxide, approximately 491,588 pounds of U3O8 within pegmatite intrusions.

The historic estimate was disclosed in Kings Resources Company Exploration - 1968 Permit 3 Area Athabasca Mining District, Saskatchewan by B.G. Gislason and C.M Trigg Dated November 1968. The Company feels the historic estimate is relevant because it speaks to the potential of the Mozzie Lake property and reliable as it was completed to the standards of the day by competent geologists. The historic estimate appears to be calculated from cross sections, under the assumption that the pegmatite bodies hosting the mineralization are conformable with the enclosing rock. Only mineralized sections grading 0.05 per cent U308 or greater were included in the calculation. The historic estimates are classified as drill indicated, which would be comparable to an inferred resource. The Company would need to twin a number of the 1967 and 1968 drill holes to move the historic estimate to an inferred resource.

Atomic Minerals cautions investors a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources and further cautions that the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources.

Atomic Minerals will acquire the additional Mozzie Lake claims under the following terms:

In consideration for these additional 5 Mozzie Lake claims, within five (5) Business Days of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval ("the Closing"), Atomic Minerals shall:

(1) pay to DGRM a sum of $20,000 on Closing;

(2) issue to DGRM 2,000,0000 Consideration Shares. The Consideration Shares shall be issued as fully-paid and non-assessable common shares in the capital of the Company on Closing;

(3) issue to DGRM 1,000,000 Consideration Warrants exercisable at $0.10 for a term of two years from Closing; and

(4) grant to DGRM a 2% gross overriding royalty in respect of the gross proceeds generated from future production at the Mineral Claims.

Advisory Board Appointment - Mr. Jody Dahrouge

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Jody Dahrouge will join the Company's Advisory Board effective immediately. Jody Dahrouge, B.Sc., Sp.C., P.Geo., is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in Canada and internationally. He has a successful background in base metals, industrial minerals, lithium, rare metals, and uranium exploration. Since 1998, Mr. Dahrouge has been the president of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a geological services company that provides consulting services to a broad range of public and private exploration and mining companies. He is a professional geologist (Alberta) and holds Bachelor of Science degrees in geology and computing science, both from the University of Alberta. Mr. Dahrouge has been involved in all aspects of mineral exploration and development for a wide variety of commodities worldwide. Until September 2007, Mr. Dahrouge was President and COO of Fission Energy Corp. ("Fission") and played a key role in the acquisition of several of Fission's key exploration properties, including Waterbury Lake, Patterson Lake North ("PLN"), and Patterson Lake South ("PLS"). Several significant uranium occurrences were eventually discovered at those projects generated by Mr. Dahrouge, including the J-Zone at Waterbury Lake, the Triple R uranium deposit at PLS, and most recently at PLN.

"Atomic's management is extremely pleased to have someone with the depth of knowledge that Mr. Dahrouge has joining our Advisory Board. He will be a very good resource as we continue to advance our exploration assets. He is a strong addition to the team," stated Clive Massey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to work with Atomics' technical team and assist with advancing their projects not only in the Athabasca but with their U.S. projects as well," stated Jody Dahrouge, President of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), an adviser to the Company, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic's objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Currently, the Company's property portfolio contains Uranium projects with significant technical merit in two locations known for hosting Uranium production in the past. We have three on the Colorado Plateau, within the continental United States. The plateau has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8. The other two recently acquired properties are located in the prolific Athabasca region in Saskatchewan, Canada and the Mount Laurier property located in Quebec, Canada.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

