Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade results with highlight values of 26.7 grams per tonne (g/t) and 25.8 g/t gold from grab samples taken from the Poeketi target at the 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname (see Table 1).

The Poeketi target is defined by a series of open pits and shafts created by local small-scale miners. Poeketi is part of the Poeketi-Randy's Pit gold trend that is based on small-scale mine workings at Poeketi and Randy's Pit, and is supported by airborne magnetic interpretation and Lidar interpretation (see Sranan's news release dated June 16, 2025). The trend is over 4.5 kilometres long and is open in both directions (see Figure 1).

The most recent six grab samples from Poeketi were taken from new underground workings that are located to the northwest of previously sampled workings. These most recent results are similar to the high-grade grab and rock chip samples reported from other underground workings with highlight values of 108 g/t and 84 g/t gold (see Sranan's new release dated May 15, 2025) that are located 250 metres to the southeast.

The Poeketi target can now be extended over a strike length measuring approximately 1,000 metres. The mineralization is hosted in fault-filled quartz veins with sulfides in selvages close to highly strained volcanic wall rock. The shear zone at Poeketi is striking west-northwest and is dipping between 70 to 80 degrees to the southwest.

Table 1: High-grade grab samples from underground workings in north Poeketi.

Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation Au (g/t) Rock type 1830839 763065.0 457954.7 59.7 1.9 Fault-filled quartz vein 1830840 763075.8 457956.4 60.7 3.0 Fault-filled quartz vein 1830841 763075.8 457956.4 60.7 2.2 Fault-filled quartz vein 1830842 763068.4 457955.6 60.7 26.7 Fault-filled quartz vein 1830844 763079.0 457957.0 60.9 25.8 Fault-filled quartz vein 1830845 763068.0 457956.0 60.7 1.9 Fault-filled quartz vein

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades or widths of mineralization at the property.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "Having access to the small-scale underground mining is a significant advantage for our exploration efforts. These most recent grab samples extend the Poeketi target to over 1,000 metres, to be tested by trenching and drilling. Furthermore, drill hole 25RADD-001, with 11.5 metres grading 3.64 g/t gold in saprolite (see Sranan's new release dated September 16, 2025) and trench results (see Sranan's news releases dated September 9, 2025 and August 7, 2025) from within the Randy's Pit target area defined over 500 metres to be tested with further trenching and drilling. We believe the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets are part of a larger, more robust gold system."





Figure 1: High-grade grab samples from underground workings north of Poeketi-Randy's Pit trend.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/269319_c35d3b7b8407f973_001full.jpg

Sranan had encountered mechanical issues with the diamond core rig deployed at Randy's Pit. These issues have been resolved and Sranan is currently drilling just north of Randy's Pit.

Samples are prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Grab samples indicate promising evidence of high-grade gold. Channel sampling, trenching and drilling are the steps to determine average grade and thickness. The Company notes that grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts. Sranan also owns the Aida Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

