Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Ushers in a New Era in Industrial Control with the Launch of the ControlLogix 5590 Controller

Built for performance, safety and security, the integrated platform empowers manufacturers to streamline operations and scale smarter systems

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the highly anticipated launch of its newest controller, ControlLogix® 5590, the powerhouse at the core of the Logix platform. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern manufacturing, this all-in-one controller delivers seamless software integration and multidiscipline control across the enterprise to streamline operations like never before.

Manufacturers are navigating a perfect storm of challenges, from rising global competition and workforce shortages to growing safety and security risks. Contributing to the complexity are disconnected control and data systems built on propriety technologies, which limit flexibility and keep costs high. The ControlLogix 5590 controller is a purpose-built solution to help manufacturers tackle these challenges with ease and take control of their operations.

"The ControlLogix 5590 controller isn't just an upgrade, it's a powerhouse engineered for the future of industrial automation," said Dan DeYoung, global vice president and general manager, production design & control, Rockwell Automation. "We're giving our customers the ability to build smarter and more secure systems right out of the box, with a platform designed to meet the demands of today and ready to scale for tomorrow."

Key capabilities of the ControlLogix 5590 controller include:

Integrated Safety: Every ControlLogix 5590 controller includes advanced, integrated functional safety capabilities designed to help protect people, equipment and operations, without the need for separate safety models. Certified to meet rigorous global standards, it helps customers build safer systems with less complexity and more confidence.

Delivers high-speed processing and expanded memory capacity to support complex operations. From process and batch to discrete, motion and robotics applications - the ControlLogix 5590 controller is ideal for manufacturers looking to design scalable architecture, optimize throughput and drive efficiency on a single high-performance and interoperable platform.

Includes built-in security features designed to help protect systems from current and emerging cyber threats. These protections are based on global standards (IEC 62443) and help customers keep their operations connected and compliant with modern security requirements.

A unified software suite, including Studio 5000 Logix Designer® and FactoryTalk® Design Studio*, helps streamline development, accelerate deployment and simplify workflows across the enterprise.

"Manufacturers today require control platforms that can address performance safety and security requirements without adding complexity to their operations," said Craig Resnick, vice president, consulting at ARC Advisory Group. "Solutions that converge high speed processing, integrated safety and robust cybersecurity in a single architecture help organizations modernize more efficiently while maintaining operational continuity and increasing operational resilience."

Get a first-hand look at the ControlLogix 5590 controller at Rockwell's Automation Fair® event, taking place Nov. 17-20 in Chicago, or visit Rockwell's website to learn more.

*FactoryTalk Design Studio will support the ControlLogix 5590 Standard and XT (corrosion-resistant) controllers upon release of version 2.03 in November 2025. Support for the P (Process) variant will follow in a future version of FactoryTalk Design Studio.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

