Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats' 22 BayCat Named to Best Catamarans for 2025 List

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced its recently relaunched 22 BayCat has been recognized by Boat Trader as one of the "Best Catamarans for 2025."

In the article, the 22 BayCat, which launched in May 2025, is praised for combining its classic versatility with cutting-edge construction and modern features. Boat Trader's review, penned by long-time marine writer Lenny Rudow, emphasizes the 22 BayCat's dual-purpose design, suitable for those who "fished the shallows one day and the ocean the next."

A core component of the article was 22 BayCat's upgraded, modern construction. The Company employs advanced vacuum-infusion techniques in the hull, which results in a lighter, stronger, and more consistent structure. This advanced manufacturing process contributes directly to improved fuel economy and a smoother, quieter ride quality.

For anglers, Mr. Rudow lauded the robust feature set, noting its readiness to roll with a powder-coated T-top and amenities such as "a pair of 25-gallon livewells, a tackle station under the helm seat, and four rocket launchers across the back of the top." According to Twin Vee, the 22 BayCat features a 65-gallon fuel tank and is capable of handling up to 200 maximum horsepower, providing excellent range and performance for its class.

The publication also recognized the BayCat's family-friendly appeal, noting it can be easily configured with options like bow cushions, back rests, a Magma grill, and a head compartment in the console. Furthermore, the article highlighted the boat's key competitive advantage: its accessible pricing. This affordability, the Company notes, makes the 22 BayCat a compelling entry point, especially for first-time boat owners.

"The BayCat's placement on this list validates the immense work our team put into designing a 22-foot boat that delivers versatility and value to the market," remarked Joseph C. Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "The original 22-foot BayCat was a cherished classic, and we meticulously re-engineered it with the latest advancements in technology, materials, and build processes. We encourage anyone interested to experience the exceptional ride quality and value proposition for themselves on a sea trial from one of our authorized dealers."

Rudow's 2025 Best Catamaran list can be found here. Also, information on the 22 BayCat is available on Twin Vee's website and 3D Configurator.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

