Horizon Aircraft to Participate in October Conferences

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company"), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world's first hybrid eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, announces that management will participate in the following conferences in October:

Event: NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) 2025

Date: October 14-16, 2025

Location: Las Vegas - Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall

Link: https://nbaa.org/events/2025-nbaa-business-aviation-convention-exhibition-nbaa-bace/

Management of the Company will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference.

Event: Growth Frontiers Americas - New York 2025

Date: October 15-16, 2025

Location: New York City - 3 West Club

Link: https://www.growthfrontiersevents.com/conferences/new-york/

Management of the Company will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference.

Event: Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto 2025

Date: October 22-23, 2025

Location: Toronto - The Arcadian Court & Loft

Link: PlanetMicroCap Webcast

Management will deliver a live presentation on October 22 at 11am ET and participate in 1x1 investor meetings throughout the two-day conference. Investors should register at the above link for access to the presentation webcast.

Event: DAIR To Innovate 2025

Date: October 23, 2025

Location: Toronto - Centennial College Downsview Campus

Link: https://www.dairhub.com/dair-to-innovate-2025-event/

The Company is a Platinum Sponsor of this Canadian aerospace industry conference and will be showcasing its large-scale prototype along with having a booth at the event's Tech Showcase. Management will participate in informal discussions.

Event: Air Medical Transport Conference 2025

Date: October 27-29, 2025

Location: Omaha - CHI Health Convention Center

Link: https://www.amtc25.aams.org/

Management of the Company will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference.

Event: Canadian Aerospace Summit 2025

Date: October 28-29, 2025

Location: Ottawa - Rogers Centre

Link: https://aiac.ca/events/canadian-aerospace-summit-2025/

Management of the Company will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid eVTOL aircraft that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

(646) 809-2183

HOVR@fnkir.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar

EFG Media Relations

+44 7580 174672

edwina@efgmediarelations.com

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/horizon-aircraft-to-participate-in-october-conferences-1082573