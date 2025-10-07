ClearSign Technologies: ClearSign Secures 32-Burner Engineering Order from Global Supermajor

Planned Retrofit of Two Process Heaters at a California Refinery Underscores Growing Adoption of ClearSign's Higher Efficiency, Low-Emission Combustion Solutions

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announces that it has received the initial CFD and engineering order from a supermajor refiner as the first phase of a process heater retrofit for a total of 32 ClearSign Core burners to be installed in one of its California refineries.

"We are pleased to announce a new order for another large-scale project from a supermajor refiner," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This is another new and major client for ClearSign, and, assuming we are successful in the completion of this project, it will provide a new field installation in one of our key target markets. We believe that this is further validation that our technology is continuing to gain recognition and momentum in the refining industry."

The initial CFD and engineering order was received directly from the customer for burners to be installed in two heaters in the supermajor refiner's California facility. The Company expects the project to commence imminently and be rolled out in phases over the coming 15-18 months.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully complete CFD and engineering orders for its customers; whether the customer that submitted a purchase order for CFD and engineering of the Company's process burner technology will issue corresponding equipment and installation orders for such technology following the successful completion of such CFD and engineering order; the Company's ability to generate equipment and installation orders following an initial CFD and engineering order from customers; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners in the California and Texas market, and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process and boiler burners; the Company's ability to successfully perform CFD, engineering and equipment supply orders; the Company's ability to continue expanding its customer base in the refining industry; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, competition; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in the Company's periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-secures-32-burner-engineering-order-from-global-supermajor-1083592