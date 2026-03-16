The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 16.03.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 16.03.2026Aktien1 PL4MASS00011 4Mass S.A.2 PLACTIN00018 Action S.A.3 US12479G1013 CB Financial Services Inc.4 JP3431400005 Soda Nikka Co. Ltd.5 SGXE43265961 Zijin Gold International Co. Ltd. SDR6 GB0009296665 Videndum PLC7 CA1304921010 California Nanotechnologies Corp.8 AU000000COI3 Comet Ridge Ltd.9 JP3835150008 HENNGE K.K.10 IL0011475949 Rail Vision Ltd.11 FR0014015MS9 Worldline S.A. BZR12 CA0889361097 Big Bear Gold Corp.13 US1850642018 ClearSign Technologies Corp.14 US4169062043 Harvard Bioscience Inc.15 CA92848P1071 Vital Infrastructure Property TrustAnleihen1 USU43781AJ98 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.2 USU43781AC46 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.3 US79466LAR50 Salesforce Inc.4 XS3310548105 Vestas Wind Systems A/S5 XS3317524950 Amazon.com Inc.6 XS3305169172 Amazon.com Inc.7 XS3107214762 Asian Development Bank (ADB)8 XS2408944242 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development9 USU43781AF76 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.10 XS3305168794 Amazon.com Inc.11 XS3305167390 Amazon.com Inc.12 XS3299555246 Ferrovial SE13 USU43781AE02 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.14 USU43781AA89 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.15 IT0005699340 Italien, Republik16 CH1536312163 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank17 FR00140173K5 RCI Banque S.A.18 US79466LAT17 Salesforce Inc.19 US79466LAS34 Salesforce Inc.20 US79466LAQ77 Salesforce Inc.21 CH1543592740 Sandoz Group AG22 CH1543592732 Sandoz Group AG23 US91282CQE48 United States of America24 US226712AA57 CRISPR Therapeutics AG25 USU43781AH33 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.26 USU43781AK61 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.27 USU43781AG59 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.28 XS3308964777 Lloyds Bank PLC29 US61747YGB56 Morgan Stanley30 US61747YGC30 Morgan Stanley31 XS3309869132 Queensland Treasury Corp.32 US79466LAV62 Salesforce Inc.33 US79466LAW46 Salesforce Inc.34 FR00140173A6 UNEDIC35 US976656CW65 Wisconsin Electric Power Co.36 US79466LAU89 Salesforce Inc.37 US79466LAX29 Salesforce Inc.38 XS3305169768 Amazon.com Inc.39 XS3305169925 Amazon.com Inc.40 XS3305170188 Amazon.com Inc.41 XS3305169503 Amazon.com Inc.