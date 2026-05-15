Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) (the 'REIT' or 'Vital Infrastructure'), a global investor and operator of healthcare infrastructure assets in North America, Australia, Brazil, and Europe, announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of May 2026, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on June 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as at May 29, 2026.

About Vital Infrastructure NTD:

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at March 31, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 134 income-producing properties totalling 13.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

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Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust