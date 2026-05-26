Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) (the "Vital Infrastructure" or the "REIT") today announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Peter Aghar 96,075,171 99.43% 548,346 0.57% Graham Garner 95,016,718 98.34% 1,606,798 1.66% Robert Julien 95,688,229 99.03% 935,288 0.97% Laura King 87,691,242 90.76% 8,932,274 9.24% David Klein 94,605,843 97.91% 2,017,673 2.09% Karine MacIndoe 96,070,591 99.43% 552,926 0.57% Maureen O'Connell 95,850,445 99.20% 773,072 0.80% Zachary Vaughan 96,166,571 99.53% 456,946 0.47%

The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at March 31, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 134 income-producing properties totalling 13.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298873

Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust