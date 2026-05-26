Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) (the "Vital Infrastructure" or the "REIT") today announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Peter Aghar
|96,075,171
|99.43%
|548,346
|0.57%
|Graham Garner
|95,016,718
|98.34%
|1,606,798
|1.66%
|Robert Julien
|95,688,229
|99.03%
|935,288
|0.97%
|Laura King
|87,691,242
|90.76%
|8,932,274
|9.24%
|David Klein
|94,605,843
|97.91%
|2,017,673
|2.09%
|Karine MacIndoe
|96,070,591
|99.43%
|552,926
|0.57%
|Maureen O'Connell
|95,850,445
|99.20%
|773,072
|0.80%
|Zachary Vaughan
|96,166,571
|99.53%
|456,946
|0.47%
The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Vital Infrastructure
Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at March 31, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 134 income-producing properties totalling 13.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.
Contacts
Zach Vaughan, CEO, Zach.Vaughan@vitalreit.com
Stephanie Karamarkovic, CFO, Stephanie.Karamarkovic@vitalreit.com
Steven Hong, VP, Investor Relations, Steven.Hong@vitalreit.com, investors@vitalreit.com, (905) 229-9266
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298873
Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust