Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) today announced that it has reached 100 franchises globally with the addition of Durham, Ontario; Kitchener, Ontario; and New London, Connecticut in September. The milestone reflects the continued adoption of Stardust's scalable franchise model for residential and small-commercial solar-PV, battery-storage, and EV-charging solutions across North America.

"Reaching 100 franchises is a milestone that reflects rising demand for reliable, turnkey clean-energy solutions delivered by trusted local operators amid the rapid global adoption of solar, battery storage, and EV charging," said Mark Tadros, Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "Durham and Kitchener strengthen our Greater Toronto Area coverage, and New London extends our New England presence. As we scale, our focus remains on quality execution, unit-level performance, and an exceptional customer experience."

The new Durham, Ontario territory will be led by Daniel Esper, a Master Electrician and licensed electrical contractor with experience in both residential and commercial projects, enhancing crew capacity and service responsiveness across the GTA. The Company expects the Kitchener and New London territories to complement nearby franchise areas and benefit from supportive regional programs encouraging solar-plus-storage adoption.

Operating cadence and seasonality. Stardust typically signs new territories in Q4, conducts intensive technical and business training in Q1, and executes the bulk of field installations in Q2 and Q3, while continuing to sign, train, and install year-round to meet customer timelines. This cadence is designed to align franchisee readiness with optimal construction windows while maintaining consistent growth throughout the year.

Milestone highlights

Reaches 100 franchises globally, adding Durham, ON; Kitchener, ON; and New London, CT in September 2025.

Expands GTA coverage and New England presence with experienced electrical leadership in Durham.

Maintains year-round signing, training, and installation, with peak field activity in Q2-Q3.

On September 9, 2025, the Company reported securing approximately $1 million in new signed customer contracts during August, bringing its total signed contract backlog to approximately $3.5 million as of September 1, 2025. The backlog represents signed residential and small-commercial solar-PV and battery-storage contracts scheduled to commence over the following 12 months. Stardust believes its expanding territory base, standardized playbooks, and centralized engineering, permitting, and procurement support position the Company for continued growth.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, expected franchise expansions, the outlook of future operations, revenue growth, new opportunities and the demand for the Company's products. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention. It assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269384

SOURCE: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.