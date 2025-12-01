Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions announces, further to its news releases of October 31, 2025, and November 12, 2025, that on November 28, 2025, the Company completed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Second Tranche, the Company issued 4,170,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $417,000.00. The Company has raised a total of $927,500.00 under the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees to eligible finders consisting of $19,040.00 in cash and 190,400 common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finders' Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to help expand the Company's operations, as well as for general and administrative, marketing and working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX-V.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Second Tranche for $25,000. The issuance of Units to insiders is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

