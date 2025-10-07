Fixed Wireless with Fiber-Like Performance: GeoLinks and Intracom Telecom Demonstrate Secure, Multi-Gigabit Connectivity on Licensed Spectrum

Live Las Vegas installation showcases the next evolution of fixed wireless - fiber-grade reliability, carrier-class security and interference-free performance

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoLinks, a national leader in next-generation fixed wireless, and Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, today announced the first U.S. live demonstration of GeoLinks 29/31GHz licensed spectrum. Installed atop the iconic Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, the Intracom Telecom WiBAS G5 Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) Smart Base Station will serve as a live showcase of fiber-like, secure, and interference-free performance at WISPAPALOOZA 2025- marking a major milestone in the evolution of fixed wireless connectivity at North America's premier industry event.

The demonstration site gives attendees firsthand experience of licensed spectrum performance, scalability, reliability, and security, powered by Intracom Telecom WiBAS G5. The platform's advanced mmWave design delivers interference-free, high-capacity connectivity across urban, suburban, and rural environments. This collaboration underscores GeoLinks and Intracom Telecom's commitment to expanding broadband access, closing the digital divide, and redefining fixed wireless performance for today's broadband networks.

"Today marks a turning point for GeoLinks and for the U.S. fixed wireless industry," said Kevin Hetrick, CEO of GeoLinks. "With a nationwide portfolio of licensed LMDS spectrum covering 1,300 counties, we are uniquely positioned to deliver fiber-like connectivity at scale - without the limits of unlicensed spectrum. Our Las Vegas demonstration with Intracom Telecom in Las Vegas showcases the next evolution of fixed wireless: multi-gigabit, interference-free broadband with carrier-grade performance. This milestone reflects our commitment to redefining how high-speed connectivity is deployed and scaled nationwide, and we'll unveil the full scope of our next-generation spectrum initiative at WISPAPALOOZA 2025."

"We are proud to work with GeoLinks in demonstrating their licensed LMDS spectrum," said Kyriakos Vergos, CEO of Intracom Telecom USA."Intracom Telecom's advances in FWA mmW hybrid beamforming systems, running on our own baseband architecture, are a true game-changer. This installation at the Rio Hotel not only demonstrates the power of our joint offering but also lays the foundation for WISPs to serve enterprise, wholesale, MDUs and multi-tenant markets with fiber-like performance at a fraction of the infrastructure cost," he added.

Licensed spectrum delivers built-in network security by operating on exclusive, FCC-protected frequencies that prevent interference, spoofing, and unauthorized access. Unlike unlicensed bands, these channels are legally safeguarded, ensuring only authorized operators transmit within defined boundaries. This exclusivity forms a physical layer of cybersecurity that complements encryption, authenticated access, and network-layer defences to create a closed, interference-free environment. The result is carrier-grade reliability and data integrity, the same secure foundation that underpins enterprise, defence, and public-safety networks worldwide. This convergence of performance and protection represents the secure backbone of next-generation broadband.

Through their strategic collaboration, GeoLinks and Intracom Telecom demonstrate the combined strengths of GeoLinks nationwide licensed spectrum rights and hybrid fiber-wireless infrastructure, together with Intracom Telecom's carrier-grade WiBAS G5 FWA platform, trusted globally by residential, enterprise and wholesale operators. Together, the companies are laying the groundwork for a new era of fixed wireless performance and next-generation broadband innovation.

A new chapter for American broadband is unfolding. The demonstration, powered by Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 technology and GeoLinks nationwide licensed spectrum, showcases how fixed wireless can deliver interference-free, multi-gigabit, low-latency performance to businesses, institutions, and communities across the United States, accelerating digital inclusion and redefining what's possible in high-speed wireless connectivity, bringing the future of broadband beyond the cable.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is a national leader in fixed wireless and hybrid broadband solutions, providing enterprise-grade connectivity, advanced networking, and public-private network construction. Through its multi-gigabit network and proprietary ClearFiber technology, GeoLinks is redefining how high-speed internet is deployed in rural, suburban, and urban communities. Headquartered in Southern California, GeoLinks holds the largest active Local Multipoint Distribution Service (LMDS) spectrum licenses in the United States.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global leader in telecommunication systems and solutions with over 45 years of experience. The company's state-of-the-art FWA and transmission products serve major network operators and verticals in more than 70 countries worldwide. The WiBAS G5 platform is specifically designed for licensed mmWave spectrum, delivering over 22 Gbps from a single base station site and 2.4Gbps per CPE, using Multi-User MIMO and Hybrid Massive Beamforming, with coverage extending up to 5 miles.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fixed-wireless-with-fiber-like-performance-geolinks-and-intracom-telecom-demonstrate-secure-multi-gigabit-connectivity-on-licensed-spectrum-302577021.html